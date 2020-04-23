Ekinops Enables CM'IN to Boost Residential and Enterprise Broadband Services with 100G Optical Infrastructure Upgrade

PARIS, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartres Métropole Innovations Numériques (CM'IN), a local French telecom service provider, has substantially upgraded its broadband and digital services capability thanks to Ekinops (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 – EKI) a leading supplier of optical transport equipment and router solutions.

CM'IN's digital infrastructure supports the city of Chartres, situated 90 miles south-west of Paris. It plays a vital role in supporting the local economy, enabling digital services and providing broadband connectivity for businesses and residents alike.

CM'IN engaged Ekinops to increase the bandwidth of its single fiber network, connecting the municipality to two major Parisian datacenters, with 100G capability, enabling the service provider to continue to develop its voice, hosting, and TV capture and broadcast services without sacrificing network performance.

"Both the technology and the service received from Ekinops have been remarkable," comments Alain GUILLOTIN, General Manager, CM'IN. "The specialist team understood our requirements and proposed an elegant solution that was easy and fast to implement. Ekinops has greatly helped us in our mission to ensure the metropolitan territory of Chartres remains a highly connected and innovative district for digital services. We saw an immediate benefit in winning a new major project."

By deploying the next generation Flexrate PM_200FRS02-SF optical transport solution together with the PM_100G-AGG aggregation module, Ekinops has transformed CM'IN's network speeds, from a legacy 10G to 100G, future-proofing the existing fiber plant for several years of service development and rising data consumption. The Ekinops 100G single fiber transport deployment has been delivered in just four weeks, with minimal impact on CM'IN's installed base and customer operations.

"Every year the pressure on telecom service providers to increase bandwidth grows, in line with the appetites of residential and enterprise customers for data hungry cloud services," comments Thierry Varona, Sales Director France, Ekinops. "Our optical transport solutions enable service providers to radically transform their network speeds, without suffering the cost, time and environmental disruption of laying new fiber. We're delighted to have partnered with CM'IN and make such a difference to the future of its business, and to the residents of Chartres."

More information on the 100G and above Optical transport solutions can be found at https://www.ekinops.com

About EKINOPS

For more information, visit www.ekinops.com

Contact

For further media information, or to schedule an interview with Ekinops, please contact Lucie Rohani, iseepr

+44 (0) 7792-309-526 / lucie.r@iseepr.co.uk

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ekinops-enables-cmin-to-boost-residential-and-enterprise-broadband-services-with-100g-optical-infrastructure-upgrade-301046274.html

SOURCE Ekinops