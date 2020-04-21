Radiance Technologies Announced as Title Sponsor of the Independence Bowl

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiance Technologies is the new title sponsor of the Independence Bowl, Shreveport-Bossier City's annual college football bowl game. The agreement between Radiance Technologies and the Independence Bowl is a guaranteed, five-year agreement that will begin with the 2020 edition of the game and run through 2024. The title sponsorship agreement between Radiance Technologies and the Independence Bowl Foundation was brokered by Denver-based Impression Sports & Entertainment.

"Radiance is very excited about this partnership with the Independence Bowl," said Radiance Technologies CEO, Bill Bailey. "We have been looking for the right opportunity to increase our brand awareness nationally, and we have found it with this partnership. The bowl's proximity to an Air Force major command and its tie-in with [Army] West Point are both very appealing and should increase awareness of Radiance with our two largest customers, the U.S. Army and Air Force."

Established in 1999, Radiance Technologies is a 100% employee-owned small business prime contractor. Radiance has over 900 employee-owners across the United States serving the Department of Defense, national intelligence community, and other government agencies. From concepts to capabilities, Radiance leads the way in developing customer-focused solutions in the areas of cyber security, systems engineering, prototyping and integration, as well as operational and strategic intelligence including scientific and technical intelligence.

"The long-term partnership with Radiance Technologies is very exciting for the Independence Bowl, as it brings tremendous potential for the future as we embark on our 45th year," said Independence Bowl Foundation Chairman, Frank Auer. "It will allow the superior work Radiance Technologies is performing for our military, along with the top-quality events the bowl undertakes each year to be highlighted to millions of people as we push forward together."

The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will likely feature an annual matchup of either Army West Point or BYU against a rotation of the Pac-12 Conference, American Athletic Conference, or Conference USA. The 2020 edition will pit Army West Point against the Pac-12.

For more information on the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, visit Radiance Technologies , RadianceTechnologiesIndependenceBowl.com

ABOUT RADIANCE TECHNOLOGIES:

ABOUT THE INDEPENDENCE BOWL:

The Independence Bowl, the 11th-oldest bowl game, played its 44th-edition on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana between the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes. Louisiana Tech earned their third Independence Bowl victory - defeating Miami 14-0 and recording the first shutout in the bowl's history. The Independence Bowl Foundation announced a five-year agreement with Huntsville, Alabama-based Radiance Technologies to be the game's title sponsor on March 17, 2020. The Independence Bowl announced new primary agreements in January 2020 that will bring a rotation of Army West Point and BYU to Shreveport to face off against a rotation of the Pac-12 Conference, American Athletic Conference and Conference USA.

The Independence Bowl Foundation is prevalent in the Shreveport-Bossier City area throughout the year, hosting events to help enhance the economic impact and growth of our community. The Mission of the Independence Bowl is to attract and provide quality, nationally recognized football competition oriented to the Ark-La-Tex region. The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will enhance economic impact and growth in our communities through an alliance of volunteer, individual, and corporate support along with government and educational participation, while providing a safe, educational, unique experience for the student athletes participating in the game. For more information, visit IndependenceBowl.org or follow the bowl on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram at @IndyBowl.

ABOUT IMPRESSION SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT:

Impression Sports & Entertainment (ISE) specializes in providing clients with full-service sponsorship sales representation, sponsorship consulting and venue naming rights services. Founded in 2011, ISE has established itself as one of the leading firms in the industry by working with top organizations including USC, the Independence Bowl Foundation, the San Antonio Spurs, Auburn University, the Fiesta Bowl Organization, USA Swimming, Sun Bowl Association and ESPN Events among others. Its management team provides in-depth experience and results-driven success in venue naming rights, title sponsorships and high-profile sales and sponsorship platforms.

Based in Denver, CO, ISE is owned by Home Team Sports, a sales unit of FOX Sports that is a unique sports marketing company that offers brands fully customizable and scalable branding and partnership opportunities across wherever home team sports fans can be found. Through proud representation of all regional sports networks across the country, we provide game coverage of all MLB, NBA and NHL home teams in the U.S., reaching over 90 million homes across our television and streaming platforms. We give brands unparalleled access to and engagement with the most passionate home team fans across the country. Home Team Sports is a division of Fox Sports. For more information on Impression Sports, including a complete client roster and testimonials, visit www.impressionsports.com .

