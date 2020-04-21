CMI/Compas, Through Its Partnership with HRS Consulting, is Part of the $1 Billion VHA Integrated Healthcare Transformation (IHT) Prime Contract Award

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CMI/Compas will support all media-related activities as part of a Veteran Health Administration (VHA) contract awarded to HRS Consulting Inc. by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to provide best value healthcare and professional consulting services. CMI/Compas provides media strategy, planning, innovation and buying for the nation's top healthcare companies and is part of WPP.

Through the IHT vehicle, HRS will assist with completion of an organizational transformation that enhances VHA's capabilities to provide seamless, high-quality, integrated, coordinated healthcare, anytime and anywhere, by focusing on health system transformation and innovation, implementation and operations support, and healthcare business enabling services.

About the Contract: The VHA Office of Healthcare Transformation (OHT) and the Strategic Acquisition Center- Frederick (SAC-F) collaborated to put in place a ten-year multiple-award Indefinite-Delivery Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contract. This contract supports the programmatic and transformation needs of VHA, including the Office of Healthcare Transformation and its customers, to best accomplish VHA's mission, strategic goals, healthcare priorities, and initiatives. The VHA IHT agreement has a collective ceiling of $1 Billion, and a period of performance of a 5-year base and one 5-year option.

The company delivers game-changing media performance and precision solutions to clients, fueled by talent, data, technology and amplification of creative. CMI/Compas also recently announced the creation of a growth & innovation practice, part of an overall strategy to continue strong growth and innovation.

CMI/Compas has brought many firsts to healthcare marketing as the leading healthcare-focused media buying and planning resource to the world's game changers in pharma and life sciences.

Well-known as a media planning and buying organization for healthcare clients, sister agencies CMI Media, a WPP company, and Compas, Inc. together form the indispensable strategic marketing partner to the world's game-changers in health, offering guidance at every level of marketing. CMI/Compas focuses on core service offerings of Audience Strategy and Non-Personal Promotion Strategy, Planning, Buying, and Customer Insights and performance management/precision analytics. With continuous investment in the things that really matter, CMI and Compas have achieved unsurpassed tenure of healthcare marketing talent, clients and suppliers. CMI/Compas has eight offices across the US. https://cmimedia.com/

