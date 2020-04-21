YPO Member-Led Coalition, Urgent Response Network, Names eShipping Their PPE Distribution Chain Partner Amid COVID-19



DALLAS, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading nationwide supplier of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Urgent Response Network, today announces their partnership with distribution chain management company, eShipping. This partnership allows for seamless storage and transparent distribution of critical PPE to Americans across the United States.

YPO Member-led coalition, Urgent Response Network, was born out of necessity as Chairman and co-founder, Brent Skoda, saw the need to provide quality, reliable, and affordable PPE to Americans amid COVID-19. Together, he organized other YPO members and their companies to help create solutions that provide healthcare organizations, governments, businesses and frontline workers access to critical PPE during a time of immense need.

With 30 years' experience manufacturing soft goods in Asia, Urgent Response Network quickly mobilized their logistics team to negotiate prices daily in an extremely dynamic market and work with a quality assurance team to ensure all PPE products are verifiable, authentic and of the highest quality. Currently, their team is staffed with 250 personnel located between offices in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas and Shanghai, China.

Their new partner, eShipping, are experts in supply chain logistics and have a philosophy of "People-Inspired Shipping" which is aligned with Urgent Response Network's belief that the needs and well-being of their customers is of primary importance. With hundreds of employees, eShipping understands that businesses and distribution must remain operational during times of crisis like COVID-19, and have processes that ensure organizations like Urgent Response Network successfully supply PPE products to their clients on time.

"Myself, along with a number of my YPO contacts, saw the global and national impact of COVID-19 and knew that we had to step in and help in any way possible. With our combined expertise in manufacturing, global logistics and finance, we've been able to become a leading, trusted and reliable supplier of PPE nationwide," said Brent Skoda, Chairman and Co-Founder of Urgent Response Network. "We selected eShipping because their systems give our customers end-to-end transparency to know exactly where their PPE products are from the time they leave the manufacturing plant to when their products arrive at their door. This is incredibly important as it gives buyers comfort in knowing their PPE will arrive as promised. Our new partnership with eShipping, a leader in supply chain logistics, is the final piece of the puzzle to ensure we provide superior and seamless distribution of our PPE."

"The work being done by Urgent Response Network aligns with what eShipping stands for," said Chad Earwood, Founder and CEO of eShipping and YPO member. "We are honored to add Urgent Response Network as one of 2,300+ highly-valued logistics customers and work together to distribute Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to front line workers across the country."

For more information on Urgent Response Network or eShipping, please visit UrgentRN.com and eShipping.biz.

About Urgent Response Network:

Urgent Response Network is a YPO member-led coalition working to assist governments, health systems and businesses with access to critical medical supplies. Urgent Response Network has been manufacturing soft goods in Asia for 30 years with a client base that includes MLB, the NHL, the NFL, the NBA, Gulfstream and many Fortune 500 Companies. The company is resourced with 250 personnel primarily between offices in Dallas / Fort Worth, United States and Shanghai, China.

Directly in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Urgent Response Network repositioned sourcing, manufacturing, logistics and quality control infrastructure to procure critical Personal Protective Equipment ("PPE") to the United States.

About eShipping:

eShipping is a distribution chain management company and technology provider headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. eShipping is a diverse company, providing a full suite of domestic and international freight management services including the strategic management of LTL, Truckload, Expedited and Hot Shot, Freight Forwarding, Customs Brokerage, Parcel, Warehousing, Claims and Disputes, and Freight Bill Audit and Payment. Their transportation solutions are rooted in the mindset of continuous improvement, knowing that growing a business requires a complete evaluation of the supply chain, from start to finish.

