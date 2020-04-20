Redline Communications Selected to Provide Connectivity for World-Leading Oil Company

Redline, Al-Rushaid Technologies to Connect Oilfields in Saudi Arabia

TORONTO, April 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Redline Communications Group Inc. ("Redline Communications") (TSX:RDL), a leading-edge provider of industrial wireless broadband network connectivity solutions for mission-critical applications, announces today that Redline, along with its premier certified partner Al-Rushaid Technologies , has been selected by one of the world's largest oil companies to provide seamless connectivity in their vast offshore and onshore oilfields in the Saudi Arabia.

Al-Rushaid Technologies (www.artco.co) is the ICT and Telecom powerhouse of Al-Rushaid Group and one of the fastest-growing technology solutions providers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The first phase of this multi-year contract is valued at over $1M USD.

This new Redline terrestrial network will complement the existing satellite-based networks and enable industrial-grade, ultra-reliable, low latency, broadband connectivity to a diverse array of critical assets in the customer's area of operations. This cutting-edge network will deliver significant efficiencies through digital transformation across the entire value chain and facilitate enhanced collaborative, security and safety applications.

Redline's new Virtual Fiber family of products was formally selected after an extensive, highly competitive proof-of-concept evaluation. The Redline and Al-Rushaid partnership was successful in demonstrating an unprecedented ability to deliver mission-critical networks in harsh industrial environments while providing military-grade security and long-range, broadband connectivity to both fixed and mobile remote assets.

On the occasion, Rasheed Al-Rushaid, Vice Chairman of Al-Rushaid Group and President of Al-Rushaid Technologies said, "We are happy to partner with Redline and see this association as a catalyst for growth and new business opportunities, not only in Oil & Gas but in all business segments across Saudi Arabia."

"We are excited to expand our business into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and in the Gulf Region, building upon our continuing success in the region. We look forward to our continued partnership with Al-Rushaid Technologies, a highly respected partner," states Stephen J. Sorocky , CEO of Redline Communications.

Redline, an ISNetworldTM member company, and partner Al-Rushaid Technologies, one of the largest Oil & Gas conglomerates in Saudi Arabia, provide unmatched value to the energy sector by coupling best-in-breed industrial-grade, purpose-built telecommunications technology with operational excellence with unequalled knowledge and expertise in the Oil & Gas field area communication networks.

To learn more about Redline, please visit www.rdlcom.com .

# # #

About Redline Communications

Redline Communications (TSX:RDL) designs and manufactures powerful wide-area wireless networks for mission-critical applications in challenging locations. Redline networks are used by Oil & Gas companies onshore and offshore, Mining companies on surface and underground operations, Distribution Utilities for last mile broadband, Municipalities to remotely monitor infrastructure, and by specialized telecom service providers to deliver premium services. Hundreds of businesses worldwide rely on Redline to engineer, plan and deliver ruggedized, secure and reliable networks for their IoT, voice, data, and video communications needs. For more information visit www.rdlcom.com .

SOURCE Redline Communications Group Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2020/20/c0543.html