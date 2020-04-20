New partners join WellCan™ to support Canadians' mental health during COVID-19

Twenty-five new organizations support and promote WellCan™, a free hub of digital resources to support Canadians' mental well-being

TORONTO, April 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Twenty-five new organizations have joined as partners in support of WellCan™, a free collection of digital resources to support the mental health of all Canadians during COVID-19. Through the growing collaboration of organizations, WellCan™ addresses challenges brought on by COVID-19 through an extensive database of information.

The new corporate partners include Lumino Health by Sun Life, CGI, The Globe and Mail, BMO Financial Group, RBC, Hydro One, Corus Entertainment, Pfizer Canada, IAMGOLD, Purolator, Baylis Medical, Hyundai Canada, Human Resources Professionals Association, Canadian Chamber of Commerce, Starbucks Coffee Canada, Ontario Power Generation, CIBC, Deloitte, Rogers Communications, Sobeys, SSQ Insurance and Canadian Olympic Committee. New community partners include Revivre, Fondation Jeunes en Tête and Humane Canada.

"We are impressed to see organizations across numerous sectors recognizing the importance of Canadians' mental health and joining forces to provide support during this uncertain time," said Stephen Liptrap, president and chief executive officer, Morneau Shepell. "Canadian business leaders are committed to providing Canadians with the support they need to navigate the challenges of COVID-19. We're proud to be part of this important initiative and look forward to continue expanding the network by bringing more likeminded partners onboard."

WellCan™ was launched on April 6, 2020 as the result of a collaboration between corporate partners Canada Life, Sun Life, Bell Canada/Bell Let's Talk and Morneau Shepell, along with community and public sector partners WE, Jack.org, Strongest Families Institute, EHN Canada and Mental Health Commission of Canada. WellCan™ is a single point of contact for Canadians who are looking for information on mental health and where they can find free mental health resources in the community.

The program is available at wellcan.ca, in the Apple App Store and Google Play store.

