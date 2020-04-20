East/West Manufacturing Enterprises and SISU Partner on AIR BOOST's Low-Cost Ventilator for COVID-19 Fight

AUSTIN, Texas, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- East/West Manufacturing Enterprises (East/West), a leading full-service Electronics Manufacturing Services company, and SISU, a highly skilled robotics engineering firm, both based in Austin, Texas, today announced their partnership and close collaboration to build AIR BOOST's Austin P51 emergency hospital ventilator.

The sophisticated yet simple-to-use ventilators are a life-saving solution to the widespread shortage of hospital ventilators resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Austin P51 ventilator is a low-cost, high-quality ventilator that includes many of the key features of current ICU-grade ventilators but can be quickly produced and delivered. The ventilator is the result of a "moonshot" idea conceived by AIR BOOST in March. By working around the clock, the design and prototype productions were completed by SISU days later on March 31, 2020.

"SISU has an amazing hard-working team and initially asked us on a Friday afternoon to build printed circuit boards for the ventilators," said Andy Salo, CEO of East/West. "On Saturday, we received parts and by Monday, we had completed the first set of ventilator boards. We were happy to help get a life-saving project kicked off quickly in this difficult time."

East/West is an ISO 13485 quality certified manufacturer for medical devices and was a natural selection for SISU to use on the project. "The East/West team has been incredibly responsive," said Russell Aldridge, CEO of SISU. "As we received feedback from doctors and hospitals, we had to rapidly work through new iterations. East/West was with us every step of the way to get our prototype and pilot boards turned around immediately."

AIR BOOST is simultaneously funding and seeking additional financing to finalize Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and to buy inventory, as it stands ready to produce and deliver thousands of units with an anticipated cost of $1,500 per unit. In contrast, hospital ICU ventilators typically cost $25,000 -$50,000. East/West and other suppliers are providing services and component parts at reduced cost to help support this effort.

Please visit p51ventilators.com for more information on the ventilators.

About East/West Manufacturing Enterprises

East/West provides industry-leading electronics manufacturing services including Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Assembly and optimized supply chain solutions for companies in a wide range of industries including industrial and commercial OEMs, medical, automotive, and military-related device manufacturers. Facilities are certified to ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016. Please visit www.ewme.com for more information.

About SISU

SISU is a leading robotics engineering firm, founded in 2010 in a Central Texas garage that now employs more than 40 people. We design and build custom machines for semiconductor, food production, oil and gas, renewable energy, medical, and manufacturing companies around the world. Please visit www.sisu.us for more information.

About AIR BOOST

AIR BOOST contracted SISU, a robotics engineering firm in Austin, Texas, to design and build the Austin P51 ventilator in close collaboration with Mt. Sinai Hospitals and National Instruments. The governing officers of AIR BOOST are a group of uniquely qualified experts including a prominent robotics engineer, a recognized disaster response expert, a successful business start-up entrepreneur, and a well-known finance professional. AIR BOOST considers this project a charitable endeavor and a patriotic duty. They do not profit from, nor do they draw a salary for their work on the Austin P51 ventilator.

