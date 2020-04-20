Univision And Nielsen Sign Multi-Year, Multi-Market Renewal Agreement For Audio Measurement

NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) announced that Univision has signed a multi-year agreement with Nielsen Audio. This renewal covers national and local measurement of all 58 of Univision's owned and operated Uforia Audio Network stations in 15 key markets, which include the top 10 U.S. Hispanic markets and Puerto Rico.

Spanish-language radio plays an indispensable role in appealing to a significant portion of U.S. Hispanic consumers. This combined suite of services will allow Univision to demonstrate the strength of the Hispanic and Spanish-language radio consumer. The agreement includes all Univision portable people meter markets, continuous diary measurement markets (Fresno, California and Puerto Rico) and a two-book market in McAllen, Texas.

"The Hispanic population is a principal driver of economic growth in the U.S., and radio, which reaches 96% of adult Hispanics each week, is one of the best ways to engage this influential consumer," said Jesus Lara, President of Radio at Univision. "As the leading Hispanic media company in America with the largest Spanish-language radio network in the country, it's paramount that we have access to the audio insights and the measurement tools available. Nielsen ratings continue to be the currency of our industry, providing the most comprehensive and representative measurement of the U.S. Hispanic population and we are looking forward to our renewed relationship."

"Univision's Uforia Audio Network is a true industry leader and we are delighted to renew our long-term relationship," said Brad Kelly, Managing Director for Nielsen Audio. "We look forward to continuing to provide the data and insights that will empower them with the information that they need to execute strategic business decisions as they continue to showcase their unique value proposition and tell a powerful story to advertisers. With our addition of Continuous Diary Measurement and Nielsen Media Impact, the Uforia Audio Network will now have the most actionable insights at their disposal that will position them on a level playing field with other forms of media."

Last August , Nielsen announced the launch of Continuous Diary Measurement (CDM). CDM positions radio on a level playing field with other media such as digital and TV, and it helps clients react more quickly to marketplace changes. CDM also helps reduce "bounce" in the ratings with rolling samples designed to provide a more consistent and stable view of the market.

Last Novembe r, Nielsen announced that Nielsen Media Impact (NMI) expanded to include radio as a media type available within its leading national cross-media planning and optimization solution. Nielsen Media Impact is a cross-platform planning solution available at a local and national level that allows users to understand cross-media reach, frequency and duplication using advanced audience segments. This enables agencies, media owners and advertisers to reach their desired audiences with cost-effective media plans.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Nielsen is divided into two business units. Nielsen Global Media, the arbiter of truth for media markets, provides media and advertising industries with unbiased and reliable metrics that create a shared understanding of the industry required for markets to function. Nielsen Global Connect provides consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers with accurate, actionable information and insights and a complete picture of the complex and changing marketplace that companies need to innovate and grow.

Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com .

About Univision Communications Inc.

As the leading Hispanic media company in the U.S., Univision Communications Inc. entertains, informs and empowers U.S. Hispanics with news, sports and entertainment content across broadcast and cable television, audio and digital platforms. The company's top-rated media portfolio includes the Univision and UniMás broadcast networks, as well as cable networks Galavisión and TUDN, the No. 1 Spanish-language sports network in the country. Locally, Univision owns or operates 65 television stations in major U.S. Hispanic markets and Puerto Rico. Additionally, Uforia, the Home of Latin Music, encompasses 58 owned or operated radio stations, a live event series and a robust digital audio footprint. The company's prominent digital assets include Univision.com, streaming service Univision Now, the largest Hispanic influencer network and several top-rated apps. For more information, visit corporate.univision.com .

