Imagica Live Elects Zixi For Innovative Cloud Media Center

WALTHAM, Mass., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zixi, the industry leader for enabling dependable, live broadcast-quality video over any-IP, and award winning architect of the Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP), today announced that Imagica Live, the innovator of the world's first cloud-based media center for live sports streaming, has adopted Zixi and Zixi ZEN Master as the foundation of its robust worldwide video transmission network.

Since 2017, Imagica Live has operated the virtual media center for professional sports leagues and other major sporting events, ingesting and aggregating live streams from more than 60 stadiums and arenas across Japan over an IP network into a dynamic cloud video system. The real-time transcoding of those video streams is delivered in variable formats, allowing for the appropriate video to reach the teams, professional referees, Japan's national and local broadcasting networks and overseas publishing points immediately.

The IMAGICA Live cloud media center has deployed the Zixi Software-Defined Platform to provide low latency, error free video transport as part of their anywhere-to-everywhere transmission services without complications from traditional obstacles such as noise and packet loss. The Zixi protocol is congestion and network-aware, dynamically adjusting to varying network conditions and providing best-in-class security with DTLS and AES encryption. Imagica also utilizes ZEN Master, Zixi's live video orchestration and telemetry control plane, for scheduling, orchestrating, monitoring and reporting for all their Zixi transmissions and server resources.

"Zixi enables us to provide the mission critical end-to-end solutions that reliably and cost-effectively meet the needs of our customers," said Yasuhiro Kawata, Director, Imagica Live. "We are able to deploy complex 'anywhere to everywhere' transmissions over any IP network and leverage real-time cloud video processing services to deliver VR and other specially processed videos."

"We are tremendously excited about our partnership with IMAGICA Live. Our collaboration represents the future of broadcasting by leveraging an all-IP and cloud-based delivery from the venue to the subscriber," said Michael Poppler, Director of International Sales, Zixi. "Zixi's Software-Defined Video Platform enables IMAGICA Live to securely deliver thousands of live professional sports matches at scale to hundreds of affiliates and millions of OTT multi-screen users."

In lieu of the annual NAB show, starting Monday, April 20th Zixi will be conducting a two-week virtual showcase. of video meetings and webinars to present the company's latest innovations and announcements including industry discussions featuring partners and customers, demonstrations of partner integrations and new enhancements to the Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP) that powers broadcast quality live video delivery over IP. For more information or to register please see Zixi Powered Virtual Showcase

About Zixi

Zixi provides a cloud based and on-premise Software-Defined Video Platform that enables reliable broadcast-quality video delivery over any IP network, any protocol, any cloud provider and any edge device. The company offers technologies for broadcasters, enterprises, over-the-top video providers, and mobile service providers around the world. The Zixi Platform makes it easy and economical for media companies to source, manage, localize, and distribute live events and 24/7 live linear channels in broadcast QoS, securely and at scale, using any form of IP network or Hybrid IP environments. Zixi provides enhanced control in large complex networks with ZEN Master, a live video orchestration and telemetry control plane that provides visual tools to configure, orchestrate, and monitor live broadcast channels and events across industry protocols. Over 10+ years, the Zixi Enabled Network (ZEN) has grown to over 180 OEM and service providers and serves well over 700 customers representing most of the top media brands around the world with 20,000+ channels delivered daily. www.zixi.com

About Imagica Live

IMAGICA LIVE created the world's first cloud-based media center for live streaming, where a variety of live streaming data including the games of J. League and many other sports are accumulated, encoded and delivered to our streaming media partners.

