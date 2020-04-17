Leading Independent Proxy Advisor ISS Recommends Shareholders Vote On The Standard General WHITE Proxy Card For Board Change At TEGNA

NEW YORK, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard General L.P., the largest equity holder of TEGNA Inc. ("TEGNA" or the "Company") (NYSE:TGNA) today commented on the important news that Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), a leading independent proxy voting advisory firm, has recommended that TEGNA shareholders vote on the Standard General WHITE proxy card.

ISS concluded:

"The key change that appears necessary is confirming the board's openness to negotiating with potential bidders. As such, votes are warranted on the WHITE card."

Soo Kim, Founding Partner of Standard General L.P., commented, "We are pleased that ISS supports change on the TEGNA Board. This recommendation reinforces our clear message that the status quo is no longer acceptable for the Company's shareholders and that fresh perspectives are needed. TEGNA has significantly underperformed its potential while owning the best local affiliate broadcasting assets in the country. We firmly believe change is required on the Board and in TEGNA's business operations, strategy, capital allocation, and governance to ensure the Company performs for shareholders. Replacing four of TEGNA's 12 current directors with our exceptionally well-qualified, diverse and independent nominees will promote needed changes and benefit all shareholders. We encourage shareholders who care about the future of their investment to vote on the Standard General WHITE proxy card today 'FOR' Standard General's nominees."

In its 39-page, detailed report, ISS noted the sustained underperformance at TEGNA and the need for change on TEGNA's Board. In reaching its conclusion, ISS performed a detailed analysis of Standard General's and TEGNA management's positions, and carefully considered, among other things, the Company's total shareholder return, operating and financial performance versus those of peers and relevant market indices. ISS noted:

"The discount that the market applies to its value of TEGNA's EBITDA suggests that investors do not trust the guidance communicated by TEGNA in the same way that the guidance from TEGNA's peers is respected."

"The most glaring absence from the board is shareholder representation. As of March 20 , all directors and executive officers as a group owned 1,324,341 shares, or approximately 0.61 percent of outstanding shares."

"The dissident campaign suggests that the presence of a major shareholder representative on the board could provide shareholders with added assurance that the company is sincere in its efforts to reengage with bidders."

"TEGNA's presentation of the facts in its communication with shareholders raises concerns."

"The company's TSR presentation appears to use a cherry-picked time period, attributes the share price gains from M&A rumors to operational outperformance, and includes a non-broadcasting peer (Meredith) with substantially lower EBITDA margins."

"The fact that three shareholders have publicly called for the company to explore a potential sale over the past eight months might indicate that the board has not done enough to convince investors that a standalone option is an attractive investment opportunity."

"The board and management's lack of stock ownership undermines its position … as it stands in sharp contrast to the fact that the dissident is the company's largest shareholder."

About Standard General

Standard General was founded in 2007 and primarily manages capital for public and private pension funds, endowments, foundations, and high net-worth individuals. Standard General's extensive experience in local television broadcasting includes investments in: Media General, a former publicly-traded broadcasting company now part of Nexstar Media Group; Standard Media Group, an innovative and diverse media company committed to high-quality local news; and MediaCo Holding, a holding company that invests in local broadcast media and radio stations.

Media General was a publicly-traded broadcaster which, like TEGNA, had a long tradition in print media, and had divested those assets to pursue a pure-play broadcasting strategy. As a substantial shareholder with a single Standard General principal on the Board, we worked constructively with the management team and directors to help guide Media General through a merger with publicly-traded LIN Media LLC that more than doubled its station portfolio.

Following that merger, we helped oversee substantial increases in cash flow through a series of operational improvement initiatives and strategic acquisitions before ultimately selling the combined company to Nexstar Media Group in transaction valued at approx. $5 billion. The sale price represented a multiple of 11.2X EBITDA and an implied return of 179% during our 3.6 years of ownership.

