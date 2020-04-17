National Safety Council with its Campbell Institute and ORC HSE Strategies Announce Agreement on COVID-19 Response

ITASCA, Ill., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two world class safety organizations – ORC HSE Strategies, LLC and National Safety Council along with its Campbell Institute – announced a joint agreement to assist workplaces in responding to COVID-19 safety-related issues.

Workplace fatalities already were on the rise, and a global pandemic has placed workers in an even more precarious position. With 72% of NSC member companies indicating that they still have workers reporting to traditional job sites during the pandemic, the need for safety-related expertise is critical.

The agreement between the global EHS leaders will provide member employers with:

Benchmarking – Access to Campbell Institute benchmarking collaboration tools

Surveys – ORC HSE's regular pulse surveys and NSC bi-weekly surveys of employers on COVID-19

Insights – Shared data from both sets of surveys

Enhanced Expertise – ORC HSE's knowledge on COVID-19 regulatory issues

"I'm thrilled that the National Safety Council and ORC HSE are working together to provide the EHS community with the best possible resources for continuous benchmarking and best practice information on this pandemic," said Lorraine M. Martin, president and CEO of the National Safety Council. "I firmly believe this partnership will help the collective group more effectively keep its people safe and healthy in this trying time. We look forward to sharing the insights identified through these joint channels."

"We are excited about the synergies of these two best-in-class organizations coming together to deliver resources for our members in this critical time," said Scott Madar, CIH, ORC HSE partner and co-founder.

"We are confident that the information shared between the members of these two organizations will improve the collective response to the pandemic. Joining forces to expand the number of leading organizations participating in benchmarking will increase our understanding of how companies are confronting COVID-19 and the risks to their workforce. Together, ORC HSE and NSC represent nearly 1/3 of the Fortune 500 Community."

All information and data collected and resources developed as part of the partnership will be available to NSC member companies, Campbell Institute members and ORC HSE member companies. For more on COVID-19, please visit nsc.org/coronavirus or orchse-strategies.com/covid-19.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council (nsc.org) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to eliminate preventable deaths at work, in homes and communities, and on the road through leadership, research, education and advocacy. Founded in 1913 and chartered by Congress, NSC advances this mission by partnering with businesses, government agencies, elected officials and the public in areas where we can make the most impact.

About ORC HSE Strategies, LLC

ORC HSE (orchse-strategies.com) is committed to protecting workers, our communities, and the environment, and to enable operational excellence by being the world's premier HSE networking and service firm, connecting HSE thought leaders and driving continuous learning and innovation. Formerly a part of ORC Worldwide and Mercer, the now independent ORC HSE was founded in 2014, as a membership based global HSE networking and service firm that has been connecting HSE thought leaders across the globe for nearly 50 years. ORC HSE operates 9 networks that include 110 member companies representing 28 different industry sectors.

About the Campbell Institute

Built on the belief that EHS is at the core of business vitality, the Campbell Institute (thecampbellinstititue.org), understands that EHS is fundamental to operational and financial performance, and seeks to help organizations, of all sizes and sectors, achieve and sustain excellence. The true power of the Institute lies in the sharing of proven knowledge, actionable solutions, and best practices from leading-edge organizations worldwide. The Institute provides the platform for member organizations to disseminate EHS content through partnerships, events, and research – this is the transformative force in EHS. Each member is individually strong, but collectively stronger. The Institute was formed by the National Safety Council in 2012.

