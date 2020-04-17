NeuroFlow Awarded $750K from the National Science Foundation for SBIR Phase II

PHILADELPHIA, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NeuroFlow has been awarded $750,000 from the National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program to support the expansion of its digital health platform enabling behavioral health integration in all care settings. This funding from the NSF, which conducts a rigorous merit-based review process, adds to NeuroFlow's recent government awards.

The SBIR Phase II funding will support key technical initiatives including enhanced EHR integrations and data science efforts to accelerate the already impressive growth achieved by the company. The Philadelphia-based company has recently added key members to its leadership team across sales, engineering, and clinical operations to keep up with increased demand for its suite of products. NeuroFlow's technology is being used by over 1,000 providers and organizations across the country to support the overall health of over 250,000 patients under contract, up from roughly 5,000 at the same time last year.

"NSF is proud to support the technology of the future by thinking beyond incremental developments and funding the most creative, impactful ideas across all markets and areas of science and engineering," said Andrea Belz, Division Director of the Division of Industrial Innovation and Partnerships at NSF. "With the support of our research funds, any deep technology startup or small business can guide basic science into meaningful solutions that address tremendous needs."

A major catalyst of that growth has been the data science underpinning NeuroFlow's technology, enabling care teams to effectively risk stratify their patient populations and proactively identify at-risk individuals requiring additional support. The NSF funding will allow the team to increase investments in artificial intelligence regarding personalization and natural language processing. These initiatives, along with a combination of behavioral economics, gamification, and award-winning design result in a highly engaging solution, which is critical for remote collection of actionable data that providers can use to drive better outcomes and lower cost of care to the health care system at large.

"This funding will be immensely helpful in accelerating our growth and enabling us to make a greater impact when it comes to closing the gap between mental and physical health," said the principal investigator on the project and NeuroFlow's COO and Co-Founder Adam Pardes.

"Especially important in today's climate, this recognition highlights the equal importance of behavioral health in the holistic treatment of a patient. It is validating for the NSF to support our research and value our technology as it relates to addressing a major healthcare issue affecting millions of lives every day."

About NeuroFlow

NeuroFlow is a collaborative and measurement-based behavioral health platform integrated in all care settings. NeuroFlow's suite of HIPAA-compliant, cloud-based tools simplify remote patient monitoring, improve risk stratification, and facilitate collaborative care. Hundreds of health systems, clinicians, and care teams are using NeuroFlow to bridge the gap between mental and physical health in order to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. Learn more at https://www.neuroflow.com

About America's Seed Fund

America's Seed Fund powered by the National Science Foundation (NSF) awards $200 million annually to startups and small businesses, transforming scientific discovery into products and services with commercial and societal impact. Startups working across almost all areas of science and technology can receive up to $1.75 million in non-dilutive funds to support research and development (R&D),helping de-risk technology for commercial success. America's Seed Fund is congressionally mandated through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. The NSF is an independent federal agency with a budget of about $8.1 billion that supports fundamental research and education across all fields of science and engineering. For more information, visit seedfund.nsf.gov

SOURCE NeuroFlow