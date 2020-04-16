KAUST Signs Multi-Year Transformative Agreement with AIP Publishing

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing, a leading not-for-profit scholarly publisher in the physical sciences, is pleased to announce that they have signed a multi-year "Read and Publish" agreement with King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

KAUST is the first university from the Middle East region to sign a multi-year transformative agreement with AIP Publishing. As a result of the agreement, university-affiliated corresponding authors whose articles are accepted for publication in any of AIP Publishing's hybrid journals (subscription-based titles that offer an open-access option) will be made open access without any article processing charge (APC). Members of the KAUST community will continue to have access to all AIP journals content for which they hold subscriptions, as well as the new journals scheduled to launch during the agreement's term.

"Authors from KAUST are important contributors to AIP Publishing," said AIP Publishing's chief executive officer, John Haynes. "We are pleased to add an open access publishing component to our agreement to help make research from KAUST available to the global scientific community," he added.

J. K. Vijayakumar, Library Director at KAUST said, ''KAUST is proud to be a pioneer of open access and to be aligned with global initiatives. Through efforts like this transformative agreement with AIP Publishing, we are helping shape a sustainable, responsible approach to ensuring that our research on world-leading scientific advances is available to all." The KAUST University Library, with the support of university's Office of Sponsored Research (OSR), has taken a proactive role of negotiating with publishers on innovative ways to support the KAUST open access policy, supplement the KAUST research repository, and increase the impact of KAUST research publications with widespread availability throughout the world. More about KAUST OA publishing options can be found here.

ABOUT AIP PUBLISHING

AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP). AIP Publishing's mission is to support the charitable, scientific and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities in the fields of the physical and related sciences on its own behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners to help them proactively advance their missions.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaust-signs-multi-year-transformative-agreement-with-aip-publishing-301042193.html

SOURCE AIP Publishing