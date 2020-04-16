Fullstack Academy and California Polytechnic State University Launch Fully Online Cybersecurity Bootcamp

NEW YORK, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Addressing the more than 72,000 unfilled cybersecurity positions available in California, Fullstack Academy announced today that it has launched a live, online cybersecurity training program with California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly), San Luis Obispo.

Targeting early career and experienced professionals, the Cal Poly Extended Education Cyber Bootcamp develops beginners into cybersecurity professionals, teaching skills that qualify its students for high-paying, in-demand tech jobs in California and beyond.

Scheduled to begin July 20, the part-time, 26-week bootcamp is available to candidates throughout California, which currently outpaces all states in cybersecurity job demand. According to CyberSeek, California's demand easily surpasses second-ranked Virginia and third-place Texas, with 49,000 and 43,000 openings, respectively.

"Given the dramatic recent change in the economy, both nationally and in California and the West, it's imperative that new, online options become available when the need is greatest for job-seekers and businesses," said Nimit Maru, Fullstack Academy co-founder and co-CEO. "Cal Poly has been a great partner for us, and we believe this program will follow the success of our inaugural coding bootcamp with the university offering innovative solutions at such a critical time."

Launched in early 2019, Fullstack Academy and Cal Poly's initial coding bootcamp has helped students secure jobs at companies such as LinkedIn, GoDaddy, Shopify, Pinterest and Nordstrom. The new cyber bootcamp will teach students how to monitor and secure systems, networks and applications, as well as how to deploy offensive and defensive tactics needed to appropriately respond to cyber breaches.

Bootcamp graduates will qualify for cybersecurity jobs, which in California command an average entry-level salary of $67,000, compared with $35,000 for other industries, according to PayScale and ZipRecruiter.

"We are constantly looking to expand our curricula to prepare students for careers that are both compelling and rewarding," said Brian Tietje, vice provost of International, Graduate and Extended Education at Cal Poly. "Cybersecurity is a profession that has been in our sights. With Fullstack Academy, we have a highly respected partner that can bring the structure and content to individuals looking for a career path that offers abundant job opportunities and faster placement rates."

The cybersecurity bootcamp will run from July 2020 to February 2021. Students must apply by July 6, 2020. Scholarships are offered to Cal Poly alumni, current students and employees, as well as active military personnel and veterans.

About Fullstack Academy

Before Fullstack Academy came to life in 2012, co-founders and co-CEOs David Yang and Nimit Maru worked as software engineers and engineering leaders at startups and large and mid-size companies. Over time, they realized that providing a high-quality, immersive coding education at an accelerated pace was not only impactful but also scalable. Fullstack Academy was founded with the idea that coding and software development have the power to positively influence communities and economies. Since then, Fullstack has expanded to Chicago and established the Grace Hopper Program, the first coding bootcamp in NYC to offer deferred tuition and an inclusive and supportive community for women+-identifying applicants. A fast-growing company, Fullstack has developed partnerships with leading universities around the country and has added cybersecurity to its list of specialty bootcamp offerings. Graduates have gone on to work at Google, Facebook, Amazon, various Fortune 100 firms, and countless startups. More details can be found at fullstackacademy.com or at gracehopper.com . Fullstack Academy was acquired by Zovio in 2019.

About Zovio

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher- education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, which includes Fullstack Academy, TutorMe, and Learn@Forbes, leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit zovio.com .

