American Manufacturers Swift Tactical Systems and Silvus Technologies Announce Strategic Alliance

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. and LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swift Tactical Systems, a subsidiary of Swift Engineering, and Silvus Technologies have entered into a strategic alliance. This collaboration combines Swift's world-class unmanned aircraft systems with Silvus' advanced MIMO communication systems for tactical applications.

The commercial agreement will enable Swift to integrate the locally manufactured radios into its family of American made UAVs, allowing Swift to accelerate its product roadmap and the delivery of its government contracts. The combined systems will bolster both commercial and advanced military missions, as well as research and development for future applications.

"Swift Tactical Systems is utilizing Silvus radios to support complex missions and RF requirements, enabling our suite of unmanned systems to pull C2, telemetry, and all of our sensor data for reliable, unparalleled datalink capabilities. The flexibility and adaptability of Silvus Technologies will enable us to accelerate the delivery of our UAVs for highly sensitive missions," says Alex Echeverria, Vice President of Swift Tactical Systems.

Swift recently won a multi-agency unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) contract with the Commonwealth of the Bahamas to support Bahamas Ministry of National Security, Law Enforcement, Immigration, and Customs Agencies. The program will utilize 55 short and medium-range drones to accelerate The Bahamas' mandate to fight crime, curb drug and gun trafficking, illegal immigration, human trafficking, and poaching.

"Swift is a strong, strategic partner of Silvus who's systems not only support warfighter activities, but infrastructure and surveillance support for the Bahamas. A Swift unmanned system integrated with Silvus Streamcaster will increase the situational awareness of Bahamian agencies, and the beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) structures and installations that need surveillance. We are proud to contribute to this incredibly talented Swift team," says Kasey Cooper, Director of Unmanned Systems for Silvus Technologies.

Swift plans to use the radios on other projects, including its High-Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) aircraft, which is currently under development in a project with NASA.

About Swift Tactical Systems

Swift Tactical Systems provides unmatched capabilities utilizing disruptive unmanned systems technologies and operational expertise for military and government applications. Headquartered in San Clemente, California, the company delivers fully integrated unmanned systems solutions for collecting, processing, and providing real-time intelligence and data, enabling governments and organizations to make informed decisions. Swift Tactical Systems is a subsidiary of Swift Engineering, Inc. Also headquartered in San Clemente, Swift Engineering is an innovation company with a 35-year history of design, engineering and build heritage in intelligent systems and advanced vehicles, including autonomous systems, helicopters, submarines, spacecraft, ground vehicles, robotics, and advanced composites.

About Silvus Technologies

Privately held and headquartered in Los Angeles, Silvus Technologies develops advanced MIMO technologies that are reshaping broadband wireless connectivity for mission-critical applications. Backed by an unmatched team of Ph.D. scientists and design engineers, its technologies provide enhanced wireless data throughput, interference mitigation, improved range, mobility, and robustness to address the growing needs of its government and commercial customers.

