Pioneering's SmartBurner™ Chosen Cooking Fire Solution by Mercy Housing

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Pioneering Technology Corp. (TSXV:PTE, OTC:PTEFF), ("Pioneering" or the "Company"), a technology company and North America's leader in cooking fire prevention technologies and products is very pleased to announce that Mercy Housing, headquartered in Denver Colorado, has chosen SmartBurner as its cooking fire prevention solution for properties equipped with an electric coil stove. The decision follows a successful pilot program involving multiple properties across the United States without a single report of a cooking fire.

Mercy Housing is a leading affordable housing organization in the U.S. that serves more than 45,000 low-income residents in 21 states. Robert Jacoby, Vice President of Procurement for Mercy Housing said: "Part of Mercy Housing's mission is to provide families, veterans, seniors and people with special needs with stable housing, and we're always looking for opportunities to enhance that experience to strengthen communities. SmartBurner helps us do just that by improving residents' lives at home so that they can pursue brighter futures."

SmartBurner is a direct easy-to-install replacement for coil elements on electric coil stoves and is proven to help prevent unattended cooking fires by controlling the maximum temperature to below the auto-ignition point of cooking oils and most common household materials, while still cooking effectively and efficiently. SmartBurner delivers a better cooking experience, helps reduce energy costs, and exceeds the new UL858.60A industry standard. It also has the support of many national fire service and prevention leaders. SmartBurner has been installed more than 1 million times without a single cooking fire.

These are significant results given that cooking fires are the leading cause of home fires and fire-related injuries in America and cause more than $8 billion in direct and in-direct property damage annually. Approximately 50% of all house fires in the U.S. are due to cooking, specifically unattended cooking. Mercy Housing's recent SmartBurner pilot projects demonstrated that it can help prevent cooking fires before they can start.

Pioneering CEO, Kevin Callahan, said of the announcement, "Given our perfect track record over the past ten years of helping to eliminate the cooking fire problem, we had every confidence that Mercy Housing's pilot projects would be successful. And now we are very pleased to be moving forward with Mercy Housing in an effort to help them deliver on their mission of providing stable, affordable housing for those in need by better protecting their tenants and properties from the ever-present risk of cooking fires."

SmartBurner is approved for all Mercy Housing properties to purchase where applicable.

About Mercy Housing:

Mercy Housing, Inc. (MHI), is a leading national affordable housing nonprofit headquartered in Denver, Colo. Established by the Sisters of Mercy in 1981, and in operation in 42 states, MHI has more than 37 years' experience developing, preserving, managing, and financing affordable housing. MHI supplements much of its housing with Resident Services, programs that help residents build stable lives. MHI's subsidiaries further the organization's mission: Mercy Housing Management Group (MHMG) offers professional property management and Mercy Loan Fund (MLF) finances nonprofit organizations. MHI serves tens of thousands of people with low incomes, including families, seniors, veterans, people who have experienced homelessness, and people with disabilities. Its mission is to build a more humane world where poverty is alleviated, communities are healthy, and all people can live to their full potential. To learn more about MHI and the services it provides, visit mercyhousing.org.

About Pioneering Technology Corp.:

Pioneering Technology is an "energy smart" technology company and North America's leader in innovative cooking fire prevention technologies and products. Our mission is simple: To help save lives and property from the number one cause of household fire – cooking fires. We do this by engineering and bringing to market energy-smart solutions that make consumer appliances safer, smarter, and more efficient. Our patented cooking-fire prevention products address the multi-billion-dollar problem of cooking fires. According to the National Fire Protection Association, stovetop cooking is the number one cause of household fire and fire injuries in North America. Pioneering's patented temperature limiting control (TLC) technology is now installed in over 300,000 multi-residential housing units across North America without a single cooking fire being reported, delivering peace of mind and a solid return on investment for its customers. Pioneering's proprietary cooking fire prevention solutions include SmartBurner, Safe-T-element, SmartRange, Safe-T-sensor & SmartMicro and are suitable for the majority of the more than 140 million ranges and microwave ovens currently in use throughout North America. For more information, visit www.pioneeringtech.com .

