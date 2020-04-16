Vyaire Announces HHS Contract to Produce 22,000 Ventilators

CHICAGO, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyaire Medical Inc., the world's largest healthcare company fully dedicated to respiratory care, announced today the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded the company a $407 million contract to produce 22,000 ventilators by the end of June in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Vyaire Medical's sole business is making and servicing respiratory devices and we are well-positioned to deliver much-needed equipment to our frontline responders as they treat patients suffering breathing difficulties as a result of the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus," said CEO Gaurav Agarwal. "Our team accelerated production and delivery of ventilators back in February, and we are grateful for the partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services to further expand production and speed the delivery of this essential medical equipment where it is most needed."

Early in the crisis, Vyaire responded quickly to the pandemic by leveraging its global distribution network to deliver products to the areas most affected by the outbreak. The company then accelerated production of ventilators and other related respiratory equipment, hiring additional workers to add manufacturing shifts at its facility in Palm Springs, Calif., where the company makes most of the ventilators for the U.S. Vyaire also focused engineering resources on high-priority, high-demand equipment and consumables and began deploying ventilators as quickly as they were made to the regions that need them most.

"We took swift and decisive action as a result of this evolving pandemic in order to meet the expected surge in demand for ventilation equipment," Agarwal said. "Our goal was to increase output as quickly as possible. We have been in close contact with government officials and healthcare experts at the federal and state level since this outbreak began, and we are grateful for their support. This HHS award to supply ventilators for the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile allows us to further dramatically expand our production capabilities to help satisfy the intensifying need for respiratory care equipment."

Vyaire is one of the largest global manufacturers of invasive ventilators and other breathing equipment based in the U.S.

The company moved quickly to ramp up production to meet increased demand, increasing production capacity in facilities around the world to produce critical ventilation equipment to treat patients.

Vyaire is in the process of securing partnerships with other industrial manufacturers to help meet the dramatic increase in demand. These partnerships, combined with the company's related move to accelerate its existing manufacturing capacity, will allow it to meet targets for both the HHS contract and other production orders from state governments, hospital systems and global health systems.

HHS will be supplied with Vyaire's LTV2 2200 ventilators, the latest iteration in the popular LTV series of ventilators that are designed to be lightweight and portable in the healthcare setting.

The LTV2 2200, already in use in Japan , has received an Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration to enable rapid deployment in the U.S. while the company pursues a 510(k) submission.

, has received an Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration to enable rapid deployment in the U.S. while the company pursues a 510(k) submission. Vyaire will significantly ramp production of the LTV2 2200 in June to fulfill the HHS order. The company will be able to meet this timeline, while filling orders from others, because of these efforts to rapidly expand production capacity in conjunction with its partners.

The expanded footprint means some 2,000 workers in the U.S. are preparing to assemble and service ventilators to help meet Vyaire's commitment to the American people.

For more information, please visit our website, which will be updated as our pandemic response evolves: Vyaire COVID-19 Response Center.

The LTV2 Model 2200 and 2150 EUA has not been FDA approved or cleared. It has been authorized by the FDA under an emergency use authorization to provide continuous or intermittent ventilatory support for the care of individuals who require mechanical ventilation. The LTV2 Model 2200 and 2150 is for institutional use only and shall only be utilized for the duration of the public health emergency.

Vyaire Medical Inc., a global company dedicated to respiratory care, enables, improves and extends lives with an unyielding focus on improving patient outcomes and increasing value for customers. The company consists of a conglomeration of well-known brands and was formed in October 2016 to serve healthcare providers with innovative devices and service solutions across the respiratory and anesthesia continuum of care. Headquartered in suburban Chicago, Vyaire's legacy brands have a 65-year track record of pioneering and advancing respiratory diagnostics, ventilation, and anesthesia delivery & monitoring. From original brands including Bird, Bear, and JAEGER to industry leaders AirLife™, Vital Signs™, Viasys, and many others — Vyaire Medical is recognized, trusted and preferred by specialists in respiratory and anesthesiology healthcare worldwide.

