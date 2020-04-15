Award-Winning Ad Agency adQuadrant Recognized as Premier Agency Partner With Social Platform TikTok

COSTA MESA, Calif., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- adQuadrant, Orange County's premier agency for omnichannel marketing, is pleased to announce a dynamic media partnership with TikTok, the world's leading platform in video social sharing. With 54 million daily viewers across the globe, TikTok and adQuadrant look forward to bringing brands to life in unique ways and sharing interactive brand stories with these viewers.

adQuadrant works as a trusted advisor in all areas of performance marketing to create lasting results for businesses of all sizes. From campaign strategy to paid, owned and earned media, adQuadrant's solutions are customizable based on the goals of the business.

Warren Jolly, adQuadrant's CEO, is honored to be recognized as one of 200 TikTok agency partners nationwide.

Warren has responded, stating, "We look forward to a rewarding and fruitful partnership with TikTok and we are thrilled to bring our clients to new heights with TikTok as an offering. It is with TikTok's unique reach and 'built to entertain' approach that we see many synergies and are excited for much growth with TikTok in the years to come."

This announcement comes at a time where both TikTok and adQuadrant are experiencing growth in the eCommerce space as the world continues to shelter-in-place and enjoy media in all forms.

adQuadrant looks forward to creating a lasting and rewarding impact with TikTok and businesses seeking growth in the years to come. Explore current market trends and learn more about adQuadrant here.

For any inquiries, please contact:

Jennifer Root

Senior Marketing Manager

(714) 596-9000

workwithus@adquadrant.com

