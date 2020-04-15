BGL Facilitates New Partnership Between St. Louis Cardiovascular Institute, St. Louis Specialty Surgical Center, and Surgical Care Affiliates

CLEVELAND, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce a new partnership between St. Louis Cardiovascular Institute (SLCI), St. Louis Specialty Surgical Center (SLSSC), and Surgical Care Affiliates, LLC (SCA) that will deliver high-quality outpatient cardiovascular, interventional, and peripheral vascular surgical options in the St. Louis, Missouri area. BGL's Healthcare & Life Sciences team initiated the transaction and served as the exclusive financial advisor to both SLCI and SLSSC; SCA is a portfolio company of Optum. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

SLCI is an office-based laboratory performing intervention and peripheral vascular procedures. SLSSC is an ambulatory surgery center specializing in defibrillator, event recorder, pacemaker, catheterization, ERCP (endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography), colonoscopy, and EGD (esophagogastroduodenoscopy) procedures. The two facilities are located under a shared roof in Kirkwood, Missouri, a Western suburb of St. Louis.

Legal counsel for the transaction included Polsinelli PC as representation for both SLCI and SLSSC, and McGuire Woods representing SCA.

SCA is a leader in the outpatient surgery industry, partnering with health plans, medical groups, and health systems across the country to develop and optimize surgical facilities. SCA operates more than 200 surgical facilities, including ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals, in partnership with approximately 3,000 physicians. Optum, part of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), is a leading information and technology-enabled health services business with more than 100,000 people worldwide.

