Mphasis and VMware Partner to modernize and accelerate service delivery experiences at enterprise scale

NEW YORK, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS), an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, today announced its strategic partnership with California-based software company VMware, a leading innovator in enterprise software. Under this partnership, the two entities can globally enable customers to seamlessly transform the way they build, run and manage their most important applications, with Kubernetes as the common infrastructure substrate.

The VMware Tanzu portfolio of products and services will deliver a comprehensive enterprise solution that enables dramatic improvements in developer productivity in the creation of modern applications. VMware can offer product building blocks and integrated solutions that are tested and proven with technical expertise that customers need to accelerate software delivery across data center, cloud and edge environments.

"Delivering to the Industrial 4.0 digital services demands, requires holistic enterprise agility from edge to cloud, to run a variety of complex workloads and mission critical operations. Our partnership has been incredibly successful for several years now, with several of our large enterprise clients, in driving outcomes driven transformation," said Dinesh Venugopal, President – Mphasis Direct Digital.

"We are very excited to now carry forward the successful partnership with VMware Tanzu, with a broader set of capabilities to address the market needs of a global ecosystem. Our partnership envisions a simplified, unified and accelerated transformation path for enterprises, to achieve tremendous digital service delivery speeds and high resiliency in operations at lower costs, by applying our Front2back™ strategy on Kubernetes Native VMWare Tanzu Hybrid Multi-Cloud Solution," he added.

"We have always worked with Mphasis as one team to provide innovation and expertise to our customers," said Nick Cayou, VP Alliances, SI and cloud service providers, VMware. "I look forward to our continued collaboration with Mphasis on the VMware Tanzu portfolio to accelerate outcomes for our joint customers seeking to build modern applications and deliver better software to production."

About Mphasis

Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS), applies next-generation technology to help enterprises transform businesses globally. Customer centricity is foundational to Mphasis and is reflected in the Mphasis' Front2Back™ Transformation approach. Front2Back™ uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive to provide hyper-personalized (C=X2C2 TM =1) digital experience to clients and their end customers. Mphasis' Service Transformation approach helps 'shrink the core' through the application of digital technologies across legacy environments within an enterprise, enabling businesses to stay ahead in a changing world. Mphasis' core reference architectures and tools, speed and innovation with domain expertise and specialization are key to building strong relationships with marquee clients. Click here to know more.

About VMware

VMware software powers the world's complex digital infrastructure. The company's cloud, networking and security, and digital workspace offerings provide a dynamic and efficient digital foundation to customers globally, aided by an extensive ecosystem of partners. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough innovations to its global impact. For more information, please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html.

