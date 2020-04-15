Visiongain Publishes Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Report 2020-2030

LONDON, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Service (Process Development (Downstream, Upstream), Fill & Finish Operations, Analytical & Quality Control Studies, Packaging), by Product (Biologics (Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs), Recombinant Proteins, Vaccines, Insulin), Biosimilars) Plus Analysis of Leading Companies

Market Dynamics



Continuing expansion of biopharmaceutical manufacturing capacity by CDMOs/CMOs

Increasing outsourcing of biopharmaceuticals-related manufacturing activities

Increasing demand for fill-finish services in biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market

Increasing productivity and efficiency of biopharmaceuticals manufacturing processes

Uptake of single-use production systems by the biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry

Asia emerging as hot destination for biopharmaceutical manufacturing

Increasing confidence of pharmaceutical industry in CDMOs capabilities

High level of outsourcing of manufacturing newly approved drugs by smaller biotech companies is fuelling the growth of biopharma-specific CMOs/CDMOs

Higher acceptance and success of biopharmaceutical products in the market provides tremendous opportunities to biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturers

Increasing shortage of skilled workforce in the biopharmaceutical industry

Expensive manufacturing equipment requirements and complex processes raise barriers to entry, which is limiting market growth

Complicated and stringent regulatory requirements hinder market growth

Market Segmentation 2020-2030

Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market is segmented on the Service, Product, and Regional basis.

Service

• Process Development

– Downstream

– Upstream

• Fill & Finish Operations

• Analytical & Quality Control Studies

• Packaging

Product

• Biologics

– Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbs)

– Recombinant Proteins

– Vaccines

– Insulin

• Biosimilars

Regional Breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America

– U.S.

– Canada

• Europe

– UK

– France

– Germany

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Southeast Asia

– Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

– Brazil

– Argentina

– Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East

Companies covered in the report include:

AbbVie, Inc.

AGC Biologics

Binex Co., Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Inno Bio Ventures

JRS PHARMA

Lonza

ProBioGen

Rentschler Biotechnologie GmbH

Samsung BioLogics

Sandoz

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

TOYOBO CO., LTD.

WuXi Biologics

