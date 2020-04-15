Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Moonbug Partners with Showmax to Further Extend Global Presence

PRNewswire  
April 15, 2020 1:00am   Comments
Share:

LONDON, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moonbug, a global entertainment company that develops and distributes fun, values-based content for kids, today announced a partnership with Showmax, the leading Pan-Africain subscription video on demand (SVOD) service based in South Africa. Starting today, five Moonbug titles will be available in 56 markets.

Moonbug shows arriving on Showmax include: Little Baby Bum, Morphle, Gecko's Garage, The Sharksons and Supa Strikas (seasons 1-5, 65 episodes).

"We have been focused on two key areas as part of our growth: continuing to build partnerships with premium streaming services around the world and strategically selecting content that will resonate with these new local audiences," said Nicolas Eglau, Head of EMEA at Moonbug. "As the leading SVOD in Africa, Showmax is the perfect partner to host this diverse set of family-friendly programs that are already beloved by children and families globally."

Moonbug's values-based content supports children's development of cognitive, emotional and physical life skills, regardless of geography, culture or background. In addition to Showmax, Moonbug's shows can be enjoyed across a variety of global platforms, such as: Amazon Prime Video, Cartoon Network, DisneyXD, Hulu, Netflix and YouTube, among others, and is available in up to 15 languages, including American Sign Language.

About Moonbug
Moonbug is an award-winning global entertainment company providing fun entertainment with positive values for children. Moonbug acquires, creates and distributes content for pre-school kids. The company, which is amongst the largest digital kids IP owners in the world, was co-founded by media veterans René Rechtman, CEO, and John Robson, COO, with main offices in London and Los Angeles.

Moonbug's IP includes global sensations Little Baby Bum, My Magic Pet Morphle, Supa Strikas, Go Buster, Playtime with Twinkle, Gecko's Garage and many more. Moonbug shows are available on global platforms such as YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Roku, Sky, Amazon Prime Video and many more.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moonbug-partners-with-showmax-to-further-extend-global-presence-301040653.html

SOURCE Moonbug

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga