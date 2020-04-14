Goat Turf LLC Joins SYNLawn® as an Official Distributor

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNLawn ®, the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America, announced that Murfreesboro-based Goat Turf LLC is now an official distributor of its products and will be known as SYNLawn of Tennessee and the Florida Panhandle.

"I am excited to join the global SYNLawn family," said Tyler Burnett, owner of Goat Turf LLC/SYNLawn of Tennessee and the Florida Panhandle. "I am committed to making my clients' lives better by offering the best artificial turf on the market, so I look forward to expanding my inventory to include SYNLawn's high-quality, American-made products."

Tyler Burnett started his company in 2018, which serves residential and commercial clients in Tennessee and across the panhandle of Florida. He has installed over 200,000 square feet of artificial turf on rooftops, putting greens, pet boarding facilities, lawns, playgrounds and more. With SYNLawn, product categories are offered in the following spaces: Pet, Golf, Lawn and Landscape, Playground, Sport and Agility, Rooftop, Deck and Patio.

"We are pleased to welcome SYNLawn of Tennessee and the Florida Panhandle to our strong network of 85+ distributors," said George Neagle, executive vice president at SYNLawn. "The company has an impressive work portfolio, so we're excited to see the amazing installations we can help them create for clients in their service areas."

For more information, visit goatturf.com. The product showroom is located at 1583 West College Street in Murfreesboro.

SYNLawnⓇ is the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America. As part of the SportGroup Holding® family of companies, SYNLawn, along with sister surfacing brands - Astroturf, Rekortan, APT and Laykold - delivers the best products available on the market. SYNLawn's turnkey network of 85 distributors seamlessly combines environmental stewardship with industry-leading innovations. Manufactured in Dalton, GA, SYNLawn uses bio-based ingredients, such as soy and sugarcane, and consumer-conscious additives such as antimicrobials to meet customers' wide range of needs. With more than 100,000 residential and commercial installations, the company is raising the bar for global synthetic turf standards and transforming the idea of grass. For more information visit www.SYNLawn.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Pinterest and YouTube .

