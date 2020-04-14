Autodesk Invests in Aurigo Software to Bolster Construction Technology Offering for Owners

Autodesk investment in Aurigo demonstrates confidence in resiliency of the construction industry, and will provide both public and private owners with a single end-to-end solution for the entire construction project lifecycle

AUSTIN, Texas, April 14, 2020 /CNW/ -- Aurigo Software and Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) today announced an alliance to develop the most comprehensive set of cloud-based solutions for public and private owners. Aurigo will integrate with Autodesk Construction Cloud, a powerful portfolio of construction management software and services, soon giving owners a single end-to-end technology platform for design, planning, construction and operations of infrastructure and private assets. As part of the alliance, Autodesk will acquire a minority stake in privately-held Aurigo.

"The present climate of uncertainty and risk further increases the need for owners and contractors to leverage modern cloud software to plan, construct and maintain infrastructure assets that are considered absolutely essential to the nation," said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO and founder of Aurigo Software. "Autodesk and Aurigo have very synergistic products, and our strategic alliance will allow us to deliver a full digital lifecycle experience for owners and contractors."

Aurigo helps the world build modern, efficient and reliable infrastructure with a comprehensive suite of capital planning and project management technology products. Aurigo's customers provide the roads, bridges, airports and water facilities vital to the economy and local communities. The company is one of the fastest-growing in the construction technology sector, with year-over-year revenue growth in 2019 of approximately 80 percent. Its flagship product, Aurigo Masterworks, is used by owners across North America to plan and deliver over $300 billion in capital programs.

Today, over 40,000 projects across North America use Aurigo products, including many of the most extensive infrastructure programs underway, such as with Departments of Transportation in Massachusetts, Nevada, Iowa, Utah, Ontario Ministry of Transportation, the City of Las Vegas and the City of Houston's Public Works department, which is the largest public works organization in the United States.

"Autodesk and Aurigo share the same confidence in the resiliency of the construction industry and our optimism for a full recovery," said Andrew Anagnost, president and CEO of Autodesk. "When the industry gets back to building again, infrastructure asset owners and private developers will have in their toolboxes the most sophisticated, integrated platform to meet their design, procurement, construction and operating needs."

"Difficult economic environments and labor shortages consistently prove the need to optimize the building process for the future," said Jim Lynch, vice president and general manager for Autodesk Construction Solutions. "This collaboration not only redefines the construction software landscape for both infrastructure management and private development, it empowers project owners and the construction industry at-large to come back stronger and increase productivity."

About Aurigo Software

Aurigo Software is America's leading provider of modern cloud software to help infrastructure owners plan, build, maintain and operate their multi-billion-dollar capital investments safely and efficiently. The firm caters to large, medium and small agencies with three unique product lines, Aurigo Masterworks Ultimate, Aurigo Masterworks Professional and Aurigo Essentials. Aurigo Essentials Cloud Software is designed for small and midsize cities. More about Aurigo at www.aurigo.com.

Aurigo Masterworks Cloud is a comprehensive suite of enterprise software products that automates the entire lifecycle of capital programs, including planning, forecasting, budgeting, bid & estimation, project management, contract administration, scheduling, right of way, permitting, materials testing, field inspection, civil rights, and document control. The system has powerful reporting and dashboard capabilities, a native mobile application and is investing extensively to harness Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technologies. Aurigo helps over 300 customers plan and deliver over $300 Billion of capital programs safely and efficiently. Aurigo is a privately held US corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with wholly owned subsidiaries in Canada and India.

Aurigo Essentials Cloud is an all-in-one construction project management software solution, built on the same powerful Aurigo Masterworks platform. Aurigo Essentials is catered to needs of Small and Mid-sized Government agencies, to help them automate their capital planning and construction lifecycle processes at a very affordable price. More about Aurigo Essentials at www.aurigo.com/essentials.

About Autodesk

Autodesk makes software for people who make things. If you've ever driven a high-performance car, admired a towering skyscraper, used a smartphone, or watched a great film, chances are you've experienced what millions of Autodesk customers are doing with our software. Autodesk gives you the power to make anything. For more information visit autodesk.com or follow @autodesk.

