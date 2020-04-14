Innovasonic - Leader in Self-Cleaning Sensors - Announces Collaboration With CEA-LETI

DUBLIN, Calif., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovasonic, Inc. ( www.innovasonic.com ), a leader in active self-cleaning technologies, today announced a partnership with CEA-LETI and CEA-LIST institutes and opening of a wholly-owned subsidiary in France.

"CEA-LETI, a Grenoble, France-based research institute for electronics, is one of the world's largest organizations for applied research in microelectronics and nanotechnology," said Dr. Boris Kobrin, Founder and CEO of Innovasonic. "Innovasonic chose to work with CEA Tech Institutes for their expertise in thin-layer piezoelectric materials. The Institutes have been tasked with developing fabrication processes for the transducers and optimizing the target characteristics. Innovasonic addresses LIDAR, automotive cameras, PV solar panels, and other applications that could benefit from the solution's self-cleaning capabilities."

"CEA-LETI's robotics and piezoelectronics expertise fits right in with our current development efforts to design a new and disruptive sensor cleaning technology for LIDARs," said Julian Zegelman, Co-Founder and CBO of Innovasonic. "Establishing a subsidiary in France close to numerous European automakers headquarters also benefits us, as we start discussions with potential commercial partners early in our development cycle."

