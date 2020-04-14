ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Amtrak to rehabilitate and restore maintenance facilities for the Next Generation Acela 21 high-speed rail service in Washington, D.C., Boston, and New York, USA. The contract is worth about USD 40 M, about SEK 390 M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter 2020.

The three maintenance facilities were initially built by Skanska 20 years ago. The rehabilitation will include structural modifications and industrial equipment upgrades to accommodate the new trains being placed into service in 2021.

Construction began in February 2020 and is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2021.

Skanska is one of the leading construction and development companies in USA, specializing in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 74 billion and about 7,900 employees in its operations in 2019.

For further information please contact:

Brittany Felteau,

Communications Manager

Skanska USA

Tel: +1-617-574-14-85

Andreas Joons

Press Officer

Skanska AB

Tel: +46 (0)10-449-04-94

Direct line for media, tel:+46 (0)10-448-88-99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-rehabilitates-rail-transit-infrastructure-in-northeast-region--usa--for-about-usd-40-m--abou,c3086721

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3086721/1228817.pdf 20200414 US rail facilities

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skanska-rehabilitates-rail-transit-infrastructure-in-northeast-region-usa-for-about-usd-40-m-about-sek-390-m-301039845.html

SOURCE Skanska