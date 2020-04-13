Taking on the Pandemic: Transforming a Clinical Lab Into a COVID-19 Ready Lab

AUSTIN, Texas, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- L7 Informatics Inc. , a leader in data and workflow management, and Contamination Source Identification (CSI) deploy 'ready to go' COVID-19 workflows based on the CDC testing protocol for testing laboratories supporting coronavirus patient screening.

Through a partnership with CSI, L7 has developed and qualified an integrated workflow for performing COVID-19 diagnostic testing based on the CDC recommended protocols. L7's Enterprise Science Platform (ESP) is used to digitize COVID-19 testing procedures, connect testing processes with laboratory instruments and software systems, and integrate data management and reporting. ESP's highly flexible and configurable process engine supports standardizing laboratory processes while providing flexibility to local laboratories to rapidly adapt protocols without the need of software programming.

"We are pleased to have CSI as our partner in developing COVID-19 testing workflows using the ESP platform. As testing reagent shortages are addressed, laboratory capacity will become the limitation in diagnosing COVID-19. We decided to make these workflows available for COVID-19 diagnosis to ensure broad access to these critically important tests," Vasu Rangadass, CEO of L7.

"The rapid onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has sparked a need for swift action from diagnostic labs across the country. At CSI, we sought to respond to this need and rapidly developed a Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) assay focused on SARS-CoV-2 detection, in addition to implementing systems in our lab to execute the CDC's COVID-19 rt-qPCR protocol. This rapid response would not have been possible without the dedicated efforts from our partners at L7, who have worked with us in real time to develop a comprehensive LIMS platform that permits efficient and accurate processing of our critical samples." Justin Wright, Co-Founder of CSI.

L7 Informatics will host a webinar on Thursday, April 16th at 2:00 pm EST to describe the development and deployment of COVID-19 testing workflows at CSI.

About L7 Informatics

The L7 mission to revolutionize the scientific process by streamlining process and data management and thereby accelerate precision health across life sciences, healthcare, and food value-chains. L7 Informatics, provides software and services that enable synchronized solutions for scientific research and development. For more information, visit www.L7informatics.com

About Contamination Source Identification

CSI is a high-complexity CLIA certified laboratory focused on the utilization of Next Generation Sequencing and bioinformatics analyses for the detection of active infectious pathogens that are associated with a range of disease states. It is our mission to provide accurate detection of microorganisms that are challenging to identify when using traditional testing methodologies.

