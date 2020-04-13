Planet Fitness and iFit Unite to Bring New Streaming Workouts to Your Home

HAMPTON, N.H., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT), one of the largest and fastest-growing global franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, today announced a partnership with iFit, the leader in streaming home workouts, and the pioneer in interactive connected fitness technology with more than 275 patents.

As leaders in both the in-club and at-home connected fitness industries, Planet Fitness and iFit have united to create new in-home workouts for people of all fitness levels and interests that are fun, motivating and judgement free. Beginning today, the collaboration launches with a series of new streaming workouts to help keep everyone moving while they're at home, available exclusively on the Planet Fitness app, to be used with minimal or no equipment. The workouts are available for free – to both Planet Fitness members and non-members – and span a broad range of fitness and wellness categories, including at home cardio, at home strength-training, stretching and more.

The partnership begins by bringing some of iFit's most popular trainers to the Planet Fitness family. Ashley Paulson, Jonnie Gale, and Dr. Zac Marion apply their unique styles to create exclusive new workouts for Planet Fitness that are accessible for all fitness levels.

"Times are uncertain and people's daily routines have changed, but prioritizing your health is more important now than ever before," said Chris Rondeau, Chief Executive Officer at Planet Fitness. "We want everyone to know that we're here for them, as their long-term partner in wellness, and we're bringing our Judgement Free Zone to them. iFit has a strong heritage of innovation in connected fitness and home exercise, and is the ideal partner to help strengthen and enhance our digital offerings. We look forward to providing new ways for people to stay active while they're at home, continuing to provide unmatched value, and expanding on this exciting partnership with iFit in the future."

"As the leader in streaming fitness technology, iFit is thrilled to partner with Planet Fitness, the industry leader in the in club fitness space. We commend them for championing health and wellness, and introducing so many people across the country to fitness for the first time by making it affordable and accessible for all," said Scott Watterson, iFit's Chairman and CEO. "Today, iFit is beloved by millions of people around the world for providing motivating, inspiring and interactive workouts. We're confident that even more people will benefit and enjoy iFit workouts at home now, and when they're able to get back to their normal fitness routine."

Through this collaboration with iFit, the new series of workouts created by iFit and Planet Fitness are available exclusively through the Planet Fitness app and include bodyweight cardio workouts, bodyweight strength workouts and dumbbell strength workouts. Each workout has a beginner and intermediate level to help people progress through their fitness journey and keep everyone moving from the comfort of their home.

The workouts are an enhancement to the more than 500 exercises already available on the Planet Fitness app. Download the free Planet Fitness app for iOS or Android at https://www.planetfitness.com/mobileapp .

Today's partnership announcement is an exciting expansion of Planet Fitness' recently launched "United We Move" campaign, which began with free live daily "Home Work-Ins" available for everyone on Planet Fitness' Facebook page. The live workouts aim to motivate and inspire, and feature Planet Fitness certified trainers and special guests such as "The Biggest Loser" coach and fitness trainer Erica Lugo and NASCAR driver Joey Logano. These workouts remain on Facebook and are available on the Planet Fitness YouTube channel once the broadcast is over.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2019, Planet Fitness had approximately 14.4 million members and 2,001 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

About iFit

iFit pioneered interactive connected fitness and was issued its first of many patents in 1999. Founded with the belief that the majority of consumers would benefit from an interactive personal training experience at home, iFit's trainer-led streaming workouts are now trusted by millions of consumers around the globe.

iFit offers workout options for every fitness level and interest, from bodyweight training, HIIT cardio workouts and yoga, to connected fitness workouts on NordicTrack and ProForm home equipment, and Freemotion equipment for commercial facilities. Patented interactive technology allows iFit Trainers to create highly personalized workouts for iFit members and Live Adjust™ the user's incline, speed and resistance instantly during the workout to create the perfect workout for every fitness level. iFit interactive workouts are available on treadmills, stationary bikes, ellipticals, rowers, strength machines, and the iFit app for a range of exercise accessories.

iFit is owned by ICON Health & Fitness, the global leader in home, commercial and connected fitness and holds more than 275 fitness patents, with 138 pending. iFit workouts are available in English, Mandarin Chinese, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German with more languages planned for 2020.

