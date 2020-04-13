&pizza And Citi Work Together To Open New Hero Kitchens And Expand Program To Reach More Frontline Workers

NEW YORK, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- &pizza and Citi today announced they're joining together to launch &pizza's Hero Kitchens powered by Citi, part of &pizza's Hero Pie Program, to thank the doctors, nurses, administrators, cleaning staff, and everyone working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hero Pie Program, created by &pizza in March, was the one of the first responders to the first responders, providing thousands of free pies per day to hospital heroes in &pizza's geographical footprint.

Citi's support will allow &pizza to expand the Hero Pie Program to the Philadelphia and Baltimore markets as well as convert select stores to Hero Kitchens. These kitchens will spend 100% of their time producing Hero Pies for hospitals. &pizza's Astor Place location in New York will be the first Hero Kitchen powered by Citi. Together these efforts are projected to produce over 100,000 free pies for hospital workers on the frontline who are keeping us safe.

"These are perplexing times, and we all have to decide how we will respond to unprecedented adversity," said Michael Lastoria, Founder of &pizza. "At &pizza we made our choice. We're doubling down on what we've always said we stand for - standing with our communities, doing our part to lift up those who have always lifted us. Once we had taken care of our workers, the next step was clear - take care of those with the most urgent need right now, frontline workers. We're proud to partner with Citi, to continue these efforts at a larger scale to be able to serve more of the people keeping us safe."

"In the face of this unprecedented pandemic, it is those on the frontlines who are keeping the rest of us safe," said Carla Hassan, Chief Brand Officer at Citi. "&pizza stepped up early and without hesitation to feed hospital workers, and we're proud to join forces to make sure they stay fed. It is just one way Citi is expressing how grateful we are for all they do. Even if we're apart, we'll get through this together."

&pizza's Hero Kitchens powered by Citi will kick off today, April 13th. To participate in the Hero Pie Program and provide free pizzas to hospital workers along the east coast, text #feedthem to 200-03 to place an order for delivery.

&pizza is committed to creating a movement around feeding those on the frontlines of this pandemic. They're calling on other restaurants and non-profit organizations to partner with them in supporting community kitchens across the United States.

