Colling Media Lands Five New Advertising Clients in March and April

PHOENIX, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Colling Media, a top-ranked national digital advertising and marketing agency, continues its recent, impressive growth by adding five new businesses to its prestigious roster of clients.

The agency's new clients include:

ScriptSave WellRx—an innovative prescription medication discount program that closes the gaps in prescription benefit coverage.

Diamond Kitchen & Bath—the leading retailer of kitchen and bathroom cabinetry and countertops in the Phoenix metropolitan area.

Radix Law—a business law firm based in Scottsdale.

Soul Surgery—a renowned integrative medicine addiction and rehab center in Scottsdale, featuring a holistic approach to drug and alcohol treatment.

Premier Criminal Defense—based in San Diego and serving all of Southern California, the firm offers skilled counsel to help clients accused of Misdemeanors, Felony and Federal Offenses.

"Despite the economic challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic, we are in the midst of explosive growth," says Brian Colling, CEO of Colling Media. "We've prospered during this difficult time because of our exceptional digital expertise, our ability to generate leads with ever-changing strategic tactics and cost-effective media placement, and because of our focused customer service. Now more than ever, it's important to be nimble and creative. Rather than retreating, we know it's important for brands to stay in front of their customers. We help them do this through a careful auditing of their media spend and by shifting dollars where and when necessary. It's heartening to see that our longtime clients, and many new ones, appreciate our creativity and dedication to getting results."

About Colling Media

Colling Media, based in Phoenix, AZ, is a full-service national digital advertising and marketing agency specializing in advertising branding and strategy, digital and traditional advertising, media buying, paid search, lead generation, content marketing and SEO. More information can be obtained at www.collingmedia.com and by following the company on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/colling-media/), Facebook, (https://www.facebook.com/collingmedia/), and Twitter (https://twitter.com/collingmedia).

