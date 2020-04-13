Halfaker and Associates, LLC Awarded $17M Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) Application Development and Maintenance Contract

ARLINGTON, Va., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfaker and Associates, LLC (Halfaker), a technology solutions provider within the Federal Government's health, intelligence, defense and security sectors, was awarded the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) Application Development and Maintenance contract. This five-year contract is valued at $17M and includes software development and support to help AHRQ, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, accomplish its mission to make health care safer, higher quality, and more accessible, equitable, and affordable.

In this contract, Halfaker will support, maintain, and enhance existing agency production systems as well as provide the architectural, engineering, configuration management, and hosting services needed to support those systems. Additionally, Halfaker will provide web and mobile application development, database design, and reliable sustainment across a growing number of complex technologies, which will enable AHRQ to conduct research to promote improvements in clinical practice and in the organization, financing, and delivery of health care services.

"We are honored to support AHRQ, whose mission aligns seamlessly with Halfaker's own mission to improve the health and well-being of all Americans," said Halfaker President and CEO Dawn Halfaker. "I'm confident that Halfaker's deep experience and proven approaches will enable AHRQ to deliver on its mission to translate research into tools to improve the quality and safety of health care."

Halfaker has a proven track record of delivering successful outcomes and a Prime position on nearly every major Federal Health contract vehicle, making Halfaker one of the most well-positioned firms in the Federal Health market today. Recent awards include the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Enterprise Services Integrated Platform (ESIP) Systems contract and VA Financial Services Center (FSC) Financial Technology Services (FTS) contract.

About Halfaker

At Halfaker, we design, create, modernize, integrate, and secure mission critical systems for government organizations to improve the health, security, and well-being of all Americans. We are proud to be a service-disabled Veteran-owned, woman-owned, small business. To learn more about Halfaker, please visit www.halfaker.com.

