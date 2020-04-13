Elbit Systems Business Update Regarding the COVID-19 Pandemic

HAIFA, Israel, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) (TASE: ESLT) ("Elbit Systems" or the "Company") is closely monitoring the evolution of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its impacts on the Company's employees, customers and suppliers, as well as on the global economy.

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems:

"In these uncertain times, our priorities are to protect the safety of our employees, maintain business continuity to meet the evolving requirements of our customers, support our suppliers and leverage our abilities to assist and protect our communities.

I am proud of our employees that are working hard to support their communities as well as providing technological solutions to health care providers. I also salute the efforts of many of our customers who are now on the front line in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic."

Protecting our employees: We have implemented a number of safety measures across all our sites, including increasing the number of manufacturing line shifts to enhance social distancing. Where feasible, employees are working from home.

Maintaining business continuity: We have initiated business continuity plans to meet our commitments to our customers. Where necessary we are working on finding alternative solutions for delivering our products to our customers, including chartering dedicated freighter aircraft to meet delivery schedules.

We maintain a regular dialogue with our customers to assess their evolving requirements that have also been impacted by the pandemic.

Supporting our supply chain: We are closely monitoring and managing our supply chain, particularly as it relates to maintaining adequate inventory of critical components.

Leveraging our technologies to fight the COVID-19 pandemic: We are working to leverage our broad portfolio of leading technologies to fight the pandemic. We are leveraging our capabilities to produce thousands of ventilators following a request from the Israeli Government. We have been developing a sensor system to remotely read physiological parameters to protect health workers and have adapted our cellular command and control systems to increase the effectiveness of medical staff, each of which are being rolled out at major Israeli hospitals.

Providing help to our communities: We are supporting the efforts of our employees that are volunteering to help distribute food and provide support for those in need in their communities.

Continuing the investment in our future: We continue to invest in developing market leading technologies to protect and save lives for our customers around the world.

Potential impact on financial results: Our 2019 Year End Financial Results Press Release from March 25, 2020, indicated that the pandemic has not had a material impact on the Company. Subsequently some of our businesses have begun to experience disruptions. We are monitoring these businesses closely and plan to update the market in due course.

We have initiated a series of cost control measures to help limit the financial impact on the Company.

Liquidity: Elbit Systems has a healthy balance sheet, adequate levels of cash and access to credit facilities that provide liquidity when necessary. We have used part of our financial resources to fund our suppliers and build buffer stocks of inventory where required.

Elbit Systems plans to report Q1 2020 results towards the end of May.

