Contentos (COS) and Chainlink (LINK) Explore New Business Models for Content Industry

NEW YORK, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Content pubic chain Contentos (COS) announced that it has agreed to a partnership with Chainlink (LINK), a decentralized oracle service network, to jointly explore new business models for the content industry. Chainlink's technology, which allows smart contracts to securely access real-world data, will provide a trusted and secure data source for the content creation ecosystem's video creation platform COS.TV and its global creators. The partnership will help Contentos achieve creative value distribution more effectively.

Contentos aims to cooperate with Chainlink technology to analyze the commercial value of the influencer community. Through the Defi mechanism, creators can earn cash in advance with their influence, collect related data, and analyze business potential. Contentos is a digital content blockchain platform dedicated to returning value to creators and users.

About Contentos

Contentos (COS) is a decentralized global content ecosystem that is invested in jointly by Matrix Partners China, IDG, Gobi, and supported by Ontology, DHVC, Node Capital, Binance Lab, LD Capital, etc. Contentos aims to build a public chain platform that brings value back to content creators and users.

Contentos has reached a strategic partnership with the photo-editing tool PhotoGrid, the well-known live broadcast platform LiveMe, and the short-video platform Cheez. These three products have brought Contentos millions of global content creators and 60 million monthly users. In addition, Cheetah Mobile's CleanMaster and related game products are also directly involved in the Contentos ecosystem.

