U.S. Department of State Partners with Yext to Develop COVID-19 Information Hub

NEW YORK, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud company, today announced its collaboration with the United States Department of State on an official COVID-19 travel alert and advisory information hub, covid19.state.gov.

For all the latest information from the White House Coronavirus (COVID-19) Task Force, Americans should continue to visit www.coronavirus.gov . For the latest public health and safety information from CDC, please visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus .

When people visit this special information hub, they can enter COVID-19 search queries into the Yext Answers Bar and receive a contextual, verified answer from sources including travel.state.gov , the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), the Department's global network of Embassy and Consulate websites, the official United States coronavirus website, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and other key resources. Country, embassy, and consulate facts are built-in to answer queries about repatriation for U.S. citizens abroad who are unable to travel back to the United States.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about a lot of uncertainty. But one thing is clear: people around the globe need answers about the virus to keep themselves and their families safe," said Howard Lerman, Founder and CEO of Yext. "The technology that powers Yext Answers enables our public institutions to provide accurate, up-to-date information about the coronavirus whenever people seek it out. It's a tremendous privilege to work with the State Department on a solution that can help save lives."

"New updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic are emerging every day, state-by-state and country-by-country," said Brian Distelburger, Co-Founder and President of Yext. "Now every single American, here in the U.S or abroad, has access to critical repatriation information, travel advisories, and more in one place, through this State Department information hub."

Over the past several weeks, Yext has demonstrated its commitment to helping government organizations answer questions during the COVID-19 pandemic by building custom information hubs for the State of New Jersey (covid19.nj.gov) and the State of Alabama (covid19.alabama.gov).

Government entities and eligible businesses can leverage Yext Answers, the site search product powering these COVID-19 websites, for free for 90 days to help provide critical answers during this time. The free trial includes Yext's COVID-19 Knowledge Graph plug-in, which adds Frequently Asked Questions about the coronavirus sourced directly from the CDC to a website's search experience.

Click here to learn more about the Yext Answers trial.

About Yext

The customer journey starts with a question, and every day consumers search for answers about brands. However, they are increasingly served false or misleading information from sources other than the brand. Yext (NYSE:YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud company, exists to help brands regain and maintain a direct relationship with their customers. With a mission to provide perfect answers everywhere, Yext puts businesses in control of their facts online by delivering brand verified answers straight from the source — wherever their customers are searching. Companies like Taco Bell, Marriott, Jaguar-Land Rover, and businesses around the world use Yext to take back control of the customer journey, starting on their own website.

Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-department-of-state-partners-with-yext-to-develop-covid-19-information-hub-301038655.html

SOURCE Yext, Inc.