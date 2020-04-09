Xyntek Announces a New Company Structure Under the Name CXV Global Ltd

NEWTON, Pa., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xyntek Inc, is proud to announce that it is entering into a new era, announcing a new company structure under the name CXV Global Ltd. This agreement will now bring together three long-time partner companies ( Crest Solutions , Xyntek and VistaLink) under the umbrella name of CXV Global to create a single source solution globally.

This new structure will provide industrial machine vision, industrial real-time systems automation, manufacturing operations management solutions, big data & unified analytics solutions, digital transformation, resourcing solutions, production line efficiencies and serialization expertise to customers on a multi-site, multi-national, multi-lingual scale. The groups engineering team are deployed across bases internationally that offer coverage across 10 time zones.

CXV Global will provide incredible breadth and depth, and a reinforced capability to offer a standardized service for the design, deployment and support of engineering projects at scale. We are now going to be a company that is truly multi-national, supporting sites across UK & Ireland, Continental Europe, North America & Latin America. This will deliver economies of scale and standardization of operations that our customers can value and can depend upon.

Xyntek President and CEO, Mac Hashemian P.E., M.S.E.E, explains, "By combining the leading industry solutions of Crest Solutions, Xyntek and VistaLink, we can support our customers in more ways than before and help them overcome challenges in R&D & regulated laboratory, industrial manufacturing and packaging environments. As we work to deliver the value of the combined companies, we are equally as focused on accelerating our rapid pace of Industry 4.0 innovation across our Digital Work Instructions, Virtualization, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Cobot applications. This is an exciting next chapter for Xyntek. I am incredibly proud of our domestic and international growth over the past number of years and am excited about our future as part of CXV Global."

About Crest Solutions:

Since inception in Cork, Ireland in 1998, Crest Solutions have been delivering projects in machine vision, serialisation, industry 4.0 and resourcing solutions for global life sciences leaders including Allergan, Gilead, Teva, J&J, Baxter Healthcare, MSD-Merck, and Abbott. Through expansion into the UK, Benelux, Scandinavia and the US, Crest Solutions offers a standardised service for the design, deployment and support of engineering projects internationally.

About VistaLink:

VistaLink is a Belgium-based specialised machine vision system integrator. Utilising the latest developments in machine vision technology, VistaLink is delivering custom solutions to end customers, machine builders and OEMs in regulated industries since its inception in 1988. With strategic locations across Europe Vistalink provides both local and international support to clients.

About Xyntek:

Founded in 1986 by a group of Real-Time Automation & System Solution Engineers, Xyntek, Inc. is a Global Leader in Real-Time IT and Industrial Automation solutions. Xyntek's business is based on providing high-end technical solutions & services that allow our customers to maximize the benefits of IT and Automation technologies, while adhering with regulatory mandates. Our core technologies include: Collaborative Robots; Advanced and AI Machine vision; Big Data and Analytics; Manufacturing Operations Management; Industrial Internet of Things – IOT Edge; Biometrics; Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality.

