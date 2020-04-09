City of Alexandria Modernizes 311 Operations partnering with Incapsulate

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Incapsulate announces that City of Alexandria, Virginia is the latest city to modernize its 311 operations using Incapsulate's 311 Capsule, a cloud-based digital citizen engagement and service request management solution geared towards municipal use. With interest growing in a 311-call center, the City of Alexandria had a desire to evaluate modern CRM centric software that allows for better, easier integration with other enterprise software, improved end-to-end user experience, compliance with industry standards, and excellent customer service.

Launched February 24, 2020, the modernized City of Alexandria 311 solution will provide access to more than 175 City services and information. City residents will have access to various services by phone, online or in person. Incapsulate's 311 Capsule solution includes an enterprise CRM that provides public-facing self service solutions for web and mobile apps along with internal Capsule consoles specifically built to support the 311 Call Center staff.

"A core value of City government is continuous improvement, and the new Alex311 service represents significant upgrades to our customer service capabilities," said City Manager Mark Jinks. "Alex311 provides customers with more convenient ways to contact us, more consistent updates on the status of requests, and a renewed commitment to providing excellent service every time."

Incapsulate was awarded a contract for 311 Modernization after a competitive process run by the City. The City of Alexandria, Virginia is part of the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, and is located eight miles southwest of D.C. The City is a center of growing high- technology firms, management consulting companies, professional services, and trade and professional association headquarters. It is a safe, secure, and caring community with a large and vibrant historic district.

Going forward, the Incapsulate 311 solution will provide Alexandria with enhanced visibility into operations, improved service, and increased efficiencies via end-to-end digital service management. Designed to be configurable by business users, the Incapsulate 311 eliminates the need for custom development – accelerating time to implementation and lowering overall operating and maintenance.

For more information please contact Incapsulate at 311CRM@incapsulate.com

SOURCE Incapsulate