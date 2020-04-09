CitNOW Drives Business Transformation with Vonage

HOLMDEL, N.J., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (NASDAQ:VG), a global business cloud communications leader, today announced that CitNOW has implemented Vonage's fully-integrated unified communications and contact center solutions to drive better customer experiences and support its global expansion.

Established in 2008, CitNOW is a UK-based automotive digital communication industry specialist providing app-based video and imaging solutions that create a more transparent and easy car buying and owning experience. CitNOW selected Vonage to enhance internal collaboration and productivity among employees and external engagement with customers, driving a better experience for all while supporting its growing international business.

"Vonage has provided us with a single, flexible cloud communications platform, which will enable us to deliver great customer experiences while supporting our growth ambitions. Vonage also allows us to work remotely as required," said Carol Fairchild, Chief Customer Officer at CitNOW.

Fairchild continued, "Being able to transform our internal communications is crucial as we quickly scale our business, and our customer service team will be able to handle the increasing number of international calls from a variety of clients. The visibility we have through real-time reporting in the Vonage solution is beyond anything we have experienced before."

When 'business as usual' is disrupted, Vonage enables work from anywhere. Using Vonage, CitNOW has been able to continue its operations and maintain its commitment to outstanding customer service after easily transitioning employees from working in the office to operating in virtual office set-ups.

Unified Communications Drive Digital Transformation

Vonage Business Communications, the company's unified communications solution, provides CitNOW with messaging capabilities, a mobile and desktop app, as well as audio and video conferencing. Vonage's solution will enhance the way CitNOW's employees across Europe and the USA connect with each other.

Vonage Business Communications capabilities will help to reduce the time needed for maintenance and streamline CitNOW's everyday tasks, such as making changes to accounts and adding new users and workflows, with automated capabilities.

CitNOW will also benefit from Vonage Contact Center , an award-winning solution which integrates all communications channels without expensive, disruptive hardware changes and plugs straight into a business's CRM platform. Seamless CRM integration is central to Vonage's solution, enabling CitNOW's Stirling-based customer service team to create personalized experiences that help them serve customers better.

CitNOW is taking advantage of Vonage functionality such as dynamic routing, enabling agents to personalize every service interaction by using the latest information held about customers in their CRM platform to make intelligent routing decisions. Furthermore, Vonage's dashboards will provide a wealth of real-time and historical data within CitNOW's reporting solution.

Jeremy Straker, SVP of International Sales at Vonage, adds, "Vonage is delighted that CitNOW chose us to support its digital transformation journey. We look forward to helping the company deliver on its commitment to providing a more personalized customer experience, across all communications channels."

