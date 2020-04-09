Prysmian Group Selects IBM To Help Accelerate Digital Transformation With Adoption of IBM Cloud

MILAN, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prysmian Group (PRY: IM), a global leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry and the largest manufacturer of cables in the world, has selected IBM Services (NYSE: IBM) to help expand and manage its global technological infrastructure. The three-year agreement engagement is designed to addresses Prysmian's need to better integrate their presence in 50 countries around the world. Managed by IBM Services, Prysmian will integrate its IT infrastructure with IBM Cloud and adopt a hybrid cloud strategy.



With the acquisition of American cable manufacturing company, General Cable, in 2018, Prysmian Group has made it a priority to fully integrate the information systems of the two companies, to support flexible, efficient and secure digitization of processes and products that drive the international growth of the business. As part of this effort, Prysmian Group will migrate its SAP workloads to IBM Cloud to leverage higher value technology, including AI, IoT and human augmentation. The agreement with IBM also includes services for the management of the global Prysmian IT environment. With the new infrastructure in place Prysmian Group anticipates high levels of service in terms of availability and reliability, as well as enterprise-grade security.

IBM will provide and manage a modern IT infrastructure with a global delivery model and service levels. Under the agreement, IBM Services will also manage the integration of the existing legacy IT infrastructures and move Prysmian Group's SAP S/4HANA, the company's ERP platform, onto SAP certified physical and virtual appliances on IBM Cloud to further support its digital business transformation.

"The important acquisition of General Cable required focus on the integration of processes and the digitalization of products. This represents our differentiation from our competitors", says Stefano Brandinali, CIO and Chief Digital Officer Prysmian Group. "To tackle this challenging task we have chosen IBM as our global technology provider to help drive ongoing transformation within the organization. IBM brings its industry experience to support the development of a modern IT infrastructure based on IBM Cloud.

"IBM is pleased to help facilitate the next step forward in support of Prysmian's business, which has always been committed to providing its customers with products and services with a high level of innovation", states Stefano Rebattoni, Vice President Enterprise Sales of IBM Italy. "The adoption of IBM Cloud will help support a solid digital transformation path towards continuous improvement of service quality and operational efficiency".

For this implementation, Prysmian will leverage the IBM Services data center and the IBM Cloud data center in Milan. The three-year contract will be managed by IBM Services, with also the responsibility for the disaster recovery services for the Group's IT infrastructure.

IBM and Prysmian Group signed this transaction in IBM's 2Q of 2019.

About Prysmian Group

Prysmian Group is world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry. With almost 140 years of experience, sales of over €11 billion, about 29,000 employees in over 50 countries and 106 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. It operates in the businesses of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, of special cables for applications in many different industries and of medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors.

For the telecommunications industry, the Group manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of optical fibres, optical and copper cables and connectivity systems. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index.

About IBM Cloud

With over $20B in annual cloud revenue, IBM has built a leading enterprise hybrid cloud business. This includes a comprehensive range of as-a-service offerings, software, hardware and professional services that enable IBM to advise, move, build and manage cloud solutions across public, private and on-premises environments. Through its global network of more than 60 cloud data centers across 19 countries and 18 availability zones across 6 regions, IBM public cloud helps enterprises in all industries to meet security, resiliency, performance, and global deployment requirements. Built on an open source, multitenant environment, clients have secured access to an enterprise-grade IaaS and a leading PaaS that provides them with the latest developer capabilities and ready-to-go innovation engines. This includes more than 190 cloud-native APIs, such as AI, blockchain, IoT, serverless and quantum computing, and consistent function all the way to the edge. For more information, visit https://www.ibm.com/cloud/public

For more information on IBM Cloud, visit www.ibm.com/cloud

