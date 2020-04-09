Changed Arrangement at Concentric's Annual Genereal Meeting on April 23, 2020 due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19)

SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The health and safety of our shareholders, employees and other stakeholders is our priority. Thus, as a result of the coronavirus outbreak Concentric has decided to take certain precautionary measures to limit risks of contamination during its Annual General Meeting on 23 April 2020.

The 2020 Annual General Meeting of Concentric AB (publ) will be held as planned at 15:00 CET on Thursday 23 April 2020, at Klara strand, S:ta Clara, Klarabergsviadukten 90, in Stockholm, but with a limited scope and subject to precautionary measures as follows:

No food or refreshments will be served.

The presence of Board members and management will be limited.

At the meeting, such presentations that have been held in previous years at annual general meetings will be withdrawn alternatively substantially shortened.

The number of persons attending, who are not shareholders will be limited.

Shareholders are welcome to send questions in advance of the meeting to lennart.lindell@concentricab.com

Shareholders are also welcome to use a proxy instead of attending the meeting in person.

If you have notified Concentric of your intention to attend Concentric's Annual General Meeting and have been in a risk area in the past 14 days before the date of the meeting, or if you have been in close contact with a person infected with the new coronavirus, Concentric encourage that you refrain from attending. This is to avoid the further spread of the infection.

We wish to remind you of the option not to attend Concentric's Annual General Meeting in person but instead to participate through a proxy.

The proxy form for agents to represent shareholders and to exercise their voting rights is available for download here https://anmalan.vpc.se/concentricAGM/images/FullmaktEng2020.pdf

We hope shareholders understand that Concentric is limiting the Annual General Meeting as outlined above given the current special circumstances as a result of the coronavirus.

Concentric is closely monitoring developments on the coronavirus and will, when necessary, update the above precautionary measures prior to the Annual General Meeting. We encourage that all those who intend to participate at the meeting stay updated via www.concentricab.com , on potential further measures.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact Lennart Lindell, +46 (0)766 104 004

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concentric-ab/r/changed-arrangement-at-concentric-s-annual-genereal-meeting-on-april-23--2020-due-to-the-coronavirus,c3084665

The following files are available for download:

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/changed-arrangement-at-concentrics-annual-genereal-meeting-on-april-23-2020-due-to-the-coronavirus-covid-19-301038035.html

SOURCE Concentric AB