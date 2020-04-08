OCSTA Ratifies Agreement with OECTA

TORONTO, April 8, 2020 /CNW/ - The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association (OCSTA) announced today the ratification of central terms for a new three-year collective agreement with the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA).

"The unprecedented situation in our province resulting from the current pandemic, calls for collaborative, working relationships in all of Ontario's sectors, especially education. The ratification of the central agreement between OCSTA, OECTA and the Crown helps to bring stability and allow for a positive, sustained effort in Ontario's Catholic schools to address the varying and unique needs of education today," said Patrick Daly, Chair of the OCSTA Labour Committee.

The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association is the provincial voice for Catholic education. Founded in 1930, OCSTA represents all English Catholic school boards and collectively educates 570,000 students in Ontario, from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12.

SOURCE Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2020/08/c5146.html