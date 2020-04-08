Market Overview

Saudi Arabia to support fight against COVID-19 in Yemen and Palestine

PRNewswire  
April 08, 2020 5:11pm   Comments
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the tenth virtual meeting of an ad hoc committee on combating COVID-19 in affected countries, headed by the Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, six new contracts were today signed with specialized companies to provide medical support to Yemen and Palestine to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The contracts will allow for the urgent provision of medical supplies and preventative equipment to combat the spread of the virus in at-risk communities in both countries.

"KSrelief is acting in compliance with the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, to stand by countries affected by this pandemic," Dr Al Rabeeah said, in a statement following the signing.

Participants in the emergency meeting also discussed ways to provide necessary medical support to many other countries affected by the outbreak of the pandemic. This support will be provided in full coordination with United Nations agencies and other organizations for the good of all humanity.

The Kingdom's support for the fight against COVID-19 is the latest in a series of gestures embodying the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's commitment to providing impartial, comprehensive humanitarian assistance to all in need globally.

Saudi Arabia had previously pledged USD 10 million to the World Health Organization in response to its urgent appeal for help in serving countries with fragile health systems. The Kingdom has also funded a series of other programs to provide medical equipment and other aid to areas in need of rapid intervention to fight the early spread of COVID-19.

KSrelief's ad hoc committee is currently studying additional ways in which the Kingdom can help to address the provision of much-needed global medical support where it is most urgently needed.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saudi-arabia-to-support-fight-against-covid-19-in-yemen-and-palestine-301037844.html

SOURCE King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre

