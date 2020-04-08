ANHAM FZCO awarded Prime Vendor Afghanistan Contract by the U.S. Government

WASHINGTON, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a careful review of bids, the Defense Logistics Agency has awarded ANHAM, the current incumbent, the Prime Vendor Afghanistan contract. Under the contract, worth up to $3 Billion, ANHAM will support coalition troops based in Afghanistan with all of their Food Service requirements for an additional 5 years.

"We have a track record of delivering services on time and on budget for the U.S. Government and the troops in Afghanistan," said Jay Ward, ANHAM CEO. "We look forward to continuing this legacy and are proud to have been chosen to provide support going forward."

This contract extends ANHAM's longstanding relationship with the U.S. Government, in which the company has provided complex logistic solutions across the Middle East and Asia for the last 15 years.

About ANHAM

ANHAM FZCO (www.anham.com) is a pivotal service provider offering global reach with local knowledge, to deliver tailored solutions clients can rely on. With over 1.5 billion kilograms of materials delivered, ANHAM is an agile and fully multi-modal service provider with people, systems and infrastructure to meet and exceed the expectations of our partners and customers. From the development of innovative business concepts to redefining a new approach to local partnerships, ANHAM and its affiliates have been leaders in business development throughout regions in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and South and Central Asia.

