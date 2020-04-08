Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ANHAM FZCO awarded Prime Vendor Afghanistan Contract by the U.S. Government

PRNewswire  
April 08, 2020 2:38pm   Comments
Share:

WASHINGTON, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a careful review of bids, the Defense Logistics Agency has awarded ANHAM, the current incumbent, the Prime Vendor Afghanistan contract. Under the contract, worth up to $3 Billion, ANHAM will support coalition troops based in Afghanistan with all of their Food Service requirements for an additional 5 years.

"We have a track record of delivering services on time and on budget for the U.S. Government and the troops in Afghanistan," said Jay Ward, ANHAM CEO. "We look forward to continuing this legacy and are proud to have been chosen to provide support going forward."

This contract extends ANHAM's longstanding relationship with the U.S. Government, in which the company has provided complex logistic solutions across the Middle East and Asia for the last 15 years.

About ANHAM
ANHAM FZCO (www.anham.com) is a pivotal service provider offering global reach with local knowledge, to deliver tailored solutions clients can rely on. With over 1.5 billion kilograms of materials delivered, ANHAM is an agile and fully multi-modal service provider with people, systems and infrastructure to meet and exceed the expectations of our partners and customers. From the development of innovative business concepts to redefining a new approach to local partnerships, ANHAM and its affiliates have been leaders in business development throughout regions in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and South and Central Asia.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anham-fzco-awarded-prime-vendor-afghanistan-contract-by-the-us-government-301037727.html

SOURCE ANHAM FZCO

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga