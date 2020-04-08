Parsons Awarded $32M Intelligence Contract

CENTREVILLE, Va., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) was awarded a $32 million, two year contract by the Intelligence Community (IC).

"For decades, Parsons has advanced the mission security, resiliency and capabilities of our nation's intelligence community, specifically in cyber, resilient critical infrastructure protection and multi-domain battlespace awareness and operations," said Veronica Kazaitis, vice president and account executive of national security solutions operating unit. "We are honored to provide holistic support to the systems, networks and protection of critical infrastructure that are foundational to the community's mission success."

The company will provide security assessment and protection of systems and critical infrastructure worldwide through a comprehensive analysis of risk and deployment of physical and technical security countermeasures.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

