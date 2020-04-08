Vodafone Group taps Synamedia for unified global TV platform

LONDON, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synamedia, the world's largest independent video software provider, today announced it has secured a multi-year contract with Vodafone Group that includes the Infinite video platform, security solutions and end-to-end integration services. The firm will help Vodafone Group deliver on its vision of a unified global cloud TV platform running on next-generation Gigabit infrastructure.

In addition, Synamedia will be integrating the recently acquired Unitymedia cable TV platform and set-top boxes with the Vodafone GigaTV flagship product in Germany, leveraging Synamedia Infinite services, security solutions and integration skills. This will allow Vodafone to offer its GigaTV product across a unified base – effectively combining the existing Vodafone households and the newly acquired Unitymedia properties.

Tanja Richter, Technology Director Consumer Product and Services Vodafone Group, said, "Synamedia was the ideal choice to help us with this uniquely complex migration project in Germany, as well as our strategic global transformation. Their technology, end-to-end integration skills and security solutions will help Vodafone effect a smooth transition to a unified Gigabit-ready cloud TV platform."

Yves Padrines, Synamedia CEO, added, "We share Vodafone Group's vision of a sustainable cloud TV future in which existing assets and investments are nurtured. Leveraging our Infinite services, security solutions and integration capabilities, Vodafone Group will benefit from a unified cloud TV platform that will boost operational efficiencies and provide the foundation for a best-in-class subscriber experience for years to come."

About Synamedia

We're helping service and content providers around the world to deliver, protect and monetize video content so they can win in the age of Infinite Entertainment. We do that with the world's most complete, secure and advanced end-to-end open video delivery solution. Our portfolio features award-winning video network services, best-in-class anti-piracy solutions and intelligence, and video platforms with fully integrated capabilities including cloud DVR and advanced advertising. And we're trusted by over 200 top satellite DTH, cable, telco and OTT operators, broadcasters and media companies. Synamedia is backed by the Permira funds and Sky.

Twitter: @SynamediaVideo

LinkedIn: Synamedia

For press and analyst queries, please contact:

Lindsey Lee

Breakaway Communications for Synamedia

synamediaUK@breakawaycom.com

07766 447897

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vodafone-group-taps-synamedia-for-unified-global-tv-platform-301037479.html

SOURCE Synamedia