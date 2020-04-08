IFS Earns 5-Star Rating in 2020 CRN Partner Program Guide

CHICAGO, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global enterprise applications company, has received a 5-Star rating from CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2020 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide is the definitive listing of the most rewarding partner programs from technology companies that provide products and services through the IT channel.

The Channel Company's research team analyzed each vendor's partner program to determine the 2020 5-Star ratings. Each was scored based on several factors, including investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

To provide choice, innovative technology, expertise and unsurpassed support to its global customer base, IFS is investing heavily in its partner program. Over the last year, IFS has more than doubled the number of certified partner resources while increasing YoY partner-generated revenue more than threefold.

"Over the last two years, IFS has redoubled its focus on developing and expanding its channel business-always with customer value as our guiding light," Merlin Knott, IFS Global Head of Partner & Channels, said. "Accolades such as the CRN five-star rating are great proof points that our strategic focus is being received well in the market. It also provides added fuel for our ongoing work to provide our customers with even greater freedom of choice and their pick of industry-leading expertise."

"With the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers need partners that can keep pace and support their growing business," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's Partner Program Guide features insight into the strengths and benefits of each company's program to identify those that truly support and drive positive change within the IT channel."

The 2020 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN® and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.

