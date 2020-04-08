prooV Teams Up With AWS Service Catalog

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- prooV , the world's first and only proof-of-concept (PoC) platform, today announced its strategic integration with AWS Service Catalog. Enterprises can now leverage prooV to build a custom proof-of-concept platform that evaluates and implements solutions at scale, directly to their AWS Service Catalog, while remaining secure and compliant.

Until today, conducting a proof-of-concept before deployment was a necessary evil of corporate innovation – a frustrating bottleneck. prooV empowers enterprises to run proofs-of-concept in a fraction of the time and cost by setting up the environment with AWS CloudFormation. Once the evaluation is completed, the third-party software selected can then be deployed directly to an enterprise's AWS Service Catalog.

AWS Service Catalog enables enterprises to create and manage catalogs of IT services approved for use on AWS, ranging from virtual machine images, servers, software, and databases to complete multi-tier application architectures in one central location. The strategic integration ensures that enterprises can:

Compare multiple solutions before final purchase

Evaluate multiple third-party software options against business and technology KPIs

Test new software configurations and fine-tune as needed before deployment

"CIOs today need to make quick, yet insightful decisions on which application is best for their business," said Toby Olshanetsky, CEO and co-founder of prooV. "Using prooV, enterprises can assess multiple technologies simultaneously to identify feature sets, scaling challenges, performance bottlenecks, and security risks before releasing an application to production. This strategic integration with AWS gives organizations an extra level of assurance on how a new solution will operate in its production environment before implementation."

Detailed instructions for running a proof-of-concept using prooV via the Service Catalog are detailed in the following blog post: https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/mt/deploy-enterprise-proof-of-concepts-with-proov-and-aws-service-catalog/ . For more information including pricing and scope of service, visit http://proov.io/aws-service-catalog/ .

About prooV

prooV™ is the first and only end-to-end proof-of-concept platform for third-party software, enabling global enterprises to evaluate and adopt the right new technologies safely, at a fraction of the time and cost. Founded by serial entrepreneurs who experienced the inefficiencies of the traditional PoC process firsthand, prooV is the must-have solution for any organization looking to fast-track innovation. For more information, please visit https://proov.io .

Media Contacts

Pamela Becker

prooV

pamela@prooV.io

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/proov-teams-up-with-aws-service-catalog-301037358.html

SOURCE prooV