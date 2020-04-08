Market Overview

Skanska Signs Additional Contracts for Office Improvements in Western USA for USD 246 M, About SEK 2.4 Billion

PRNewswire  
April 08, 2020 2:22am   Comments
ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed additional contracts with an existing client for improvements to their corporate office in the western USA. The incremental contracts with our joint venture of Skanska Balfour Beatty are worth USD 492 M. Skanska's part is worth USD 246 M, about SEK 2.4 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter 2020.

Construction is underway and is scheduled for completion in April 2021.

Skanska is one of the leading construction and development companies in USA, specializing in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 74 billion and about 7,900 employees in its operations in 2019.

