Negative Impact of Covid-19 on Opus

PRNewswire  
April 08, 2020 1:55am   Comments
STOCKHOLM, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Covid-19 outbreak is affecting Opus operations, and there is a considerable risk of a material impact on the Group's financials. Opus is taking steps to minimize the impact on the Group.

In recent days, a number of government authorities around the world have introduced measures resulting in a material reduction of inspection volumes, including the temporary suspension of vehicle inspection programs. Opus has introduced cost reduction measures to partially mitigate such volume reduction. Overall, management believes there is a considerable risk that this will have a material negative effect on Opus financials, while due to uncertainties not possible to adequately assess.

This is information that Opus Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out herein, at 07:30 CEST on April 8, 2020. 

For additional information, please contact:
Lothar Geilen, CEO
Tel: +46-31-748-34-00
E-mail: lothar.geilen@opus.se

Linus Brandt
CFO & Executive Vice President
Phone: +46-722-44-09-05 
E-mail: linus.brandt@opus.se  

