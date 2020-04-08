Skanska Signs Amendments to Existing Contract for Transit Infrastructure in New York, USA, for USD 34 M, About SEK 330 M

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed amendments to a contract with an existing client for transit infrastructure in New York, USA. A total of USD 34 M, about SEK 330 M, will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter 2020.

The contract amendments cover additional lump-sum change orders in support of an existing transit infrastructure project that is scheduled to conclude by the fourth quarter 2020.

Skanska is one of the leading construction and development companies in USA, specializing in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 74 billion and about 7,900 employees in its operations in 2019.

