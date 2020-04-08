Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Skanska Signs Amendments to Existing Contract for Transit Infrastructure in New York, USA, for USD 34 M, About SEK 330 M

PRNewswire  
April 08, 2020 1:48am   Comments
Share:

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed amendments to a contract with an existing client for transit infrastructure in New York, USA. A total of USD 34 M, about SEK 330 M, will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter 2020.

The contract amendments cover additional lump-sum change orders in support of an existing transit infrastructure project that is scheduled to conclude by the fourth quarter 2020.

Skanska is one of the leading construction and development companies in USA, specializing in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 74 billion and about 7,900 employees in its operations in 2019.

For further information please contact:
Mike Iacovella
Communications, Skanska USA
tel +1-(917)-438-33-77

Andreas Joons
Press Officer, Skanska AB
tel +46-(0)10-449-04-94

Direct line for media, tel +46-(0)10-448-88-99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-signs-amendments-to-existing-contract-for-transit-infrastructure-in-new-york--usa--for-usd-3,c3084004

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3084004/1226530.pdf

20200408 US transit infrastructure

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skanska-signs-amendments-to-existing-contract-for-transit-infrastructure-in-new-york-usa-for-usd-34-m-about-sek-330-m-301037280.html

SOURCE Skanska

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga