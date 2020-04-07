BSI expands its global testing lab presence through partnership with QAI Laboratories

HERNDON, Va., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BSI, the business improvement company, today announced an exclusive partnership with QAI, an independent third-party testing and inspection organization, to become its first IECEE certified testing lab in the Americas. The move helps to meet the growing demand of BSI's clients in the Americas, facilitating a local lab presence that will equate to ease of use for product testing and certifications, resulting in immediate benefits for each company's clients from the extended service offerings and localized support.

The initial phase of the partnership is with QAI's lab in Rancho Cucamonga, California. The lab provides the testing and certification of electrical products including lighting, industrial controls, medical, measurement and laboratory equipment; physical and mechanical properties; fire: Steiner tunnel flame spread, flammability, radiant flux, combustion, fire resistance; and, field evaluation services.

IECEE CB (Certified Body) scheme allows the synergies between the two companies to be exploited to support our clients' electrical products testing and certification. As an ISO 17025 certified laboratory, once a product tested by QAI meets specification for the specified category type, BSI can provide an independent review to then certify the product if it is safe for its intended use. With an IECEE certification the product has far greater access to markets around the world.

"It was quickly evident that BSI shares QAI's customer-centric focus and values of quality and integrity. This partnership will leverage our combined expertise and geographical footprint to provide global product approval solutions. Our respective customers will gain immediate benefit from our extended service offerings and localized support. QAI is extremely proud to formalize this partnership with a well-respected and trusted brand such as BSI," said Kent Adamson, President, QAI.

"We're thrilled to have an opportunity to partner with QAI to provide our clients access to their industry-leading expertise and world-class facilities," said Paul Turner, Technical Product Manager, BSI. "With recent world events, factories and facilities around the globe have been closed, or working at limited capacity, and shipping logistics have been similarly challenged – by having this new testing lab close to many of our key clients, we will be able to continue to serve their needs."

More than fifty countries recognize the IECEE CB scheme; BSI was an original signatory to the IECEE CB scheme when it was formed and currently holds the vice chair of the IECQ CABC. A product passed by a Certified Body Testing Lab (CBTL), such as QAI, and certified by a National Certification Body (NCB), such as BSI, can be sold in these countries without additional tests or certifications, opening tremendous market opportunities for companies who work with BSI.

About BSI

BSI is the business improvement company that enables organizations to turn standards of best practice into habits of excellence. For over a century BSI has championed what good looks like and driven best practice in organizations around the world. Working with 84,000 clients across 193 countries, it is a truly international business with skills and experience across a number of sectors including aerospace, automotive, built environment, food, and healthcare. Through its expertise in Standards Development and Knowledge Solutions, Assurance, Regulatory Services and Consulting Services, BSI improves business performance to help clients grow sustainably, manage risk and ultimately be more resilient and trusted. To learn more, please visit: www.bsigroup.com

About QAI

QAI Laboratories is a leader in certification, testing and inspections of products for manufacturers and retailers. Their registered certification logo provides officials and consumers assurance that products certified by QAI meet the standards referenced on the label. QAI strives to provide its clients with timely and tailored product approval services to meet their individual needs. For more information about QAI, please visit our website or contact our office to speak to a representative. www.qai.org

Media enquiries: BSI: QAI: Chad Quinn David Gualdron Public Relations Manager, Americas Marketing Manager Tel: 703-674-1816 Tel. 604-527-8378 Email: chad.quinn@bsigroup.com Email: dgualdron@qai.org

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bsi-expands-its-global-testing-lab-presence-through-partnership-with-qai-laboratories-301036605.html

SOURCE BSI